AMA Supercross Rookie of the Year Goes to

The final round of the year started with a special surprise as Ferrandis was awarded the AMA Rookie of the Year for the 450 class. He proved he was worthy of the recognition with a fourth-place ride to close out the season. He got out to a great start but got pushed out slightly to start sixth. He had a few close calls but when he finally settled in, he started making passes and found his way to finish just off the podium in fourth. Ferrandis closed out the year an impressive seventh in the points.

After earning his first podium last weekend, it was obvious that Stewart was riding with even more confidence on Saturday night. He got out to an okay start in 10th and quickly made moves to the front. By lap seven he was up to seventh but wasn’t done yet, grabbing two more positions by the end of 29 laps to finish fifth on the night. He ended up sixth overall in the points – a career-best.

Like Stewart, Plessinger put together his best overall season aboard the Monster Energy Star Yamaha Racing YZ450F. Saturday’s race was challenging; a great start in the main in fifth, but Salt Lake City’s high elevation eventually took its toll. He held on the best he could, coming across the finish in a respectable eighth place. Plessinger finished fifth overall in the championship standings, a career-best for the Ohio native.

With the closing of one series brings the anticipation of another as the Monster Energy Star Yamaha Racing team gears up for the opening round of the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship. The season opener will take place on May 29 at Fox Raceway in Pala, California.