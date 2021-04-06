AMA West Hare Scrambles & 2-Stroke Nationals awesome race weekend results

Dare DeMartile

300 RX

“The Beta 300 RX was handling and running great all day. Practice went great, I felt awesome. We changed the forks to a stiffer setting the day before and that change helped the bike a ton in the rough conditions. The first Moto I got a 5th place start but made my way into second quickly. I tried to get the leader Robbie Wageman but we were running identical lap times. The second Moto I got a great start. The bike was feeling awesome throughout the whole race but I, unfortunately, made a mistake and got passed. That put me into third where I stayed the rest of the race just behind the leaders. A 2nd place first Moto and a 3rd place second Moto will put me second overall. I am really happy with how everything went with the bike team and etc. It was an awesome race weekend”