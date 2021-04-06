AMA West Hare Scrambles & 2-Stroke Nationals awesome race weekend results

AThe first round of the West Hare Scrambles kicked off in Doyle, CA. The course was 22 miles in the Fort Sage OHV area in Northern California. Beta Factory rider, Zane Roberts, built up a sizable lead and kept that throughout the race to cruise to victory. Factory rider, Cole Conatser took 2nd but it wasn’t as easy. He had to fight his way back from the back of the pack after a bad start to finish on the second step of the podium.
Results
Zane Roberts – 1st Place – Pro Class
Cole Conatser – 2nd Place – Pro Class
Zane Roberts
480 RR Race Edition
“I decided to head out to the first round of AMA WHS since it was fairly close to where I live. Had a ton of fun skimming across the tops of whoops all day! Super long and taxing WHS with the race time being around 3 hours and 15 minutes on a pretty demanding track but I had an absolute blast out there! Looking forward to more racing soon!”
Cole Conatser
480 RR Race Edition
“Round 1 of the AMA Western Hare Scrambles went great. I got off to an almost dead last start but passed a lot of guys in the first few miles. From there it took about 3 loops to pass up to 2nd then I battled the last 2 loops to stay and finish 2nd overall. I’m super happy with my finish because it’s the first race on the 480 and it was only my 2nd day riding it! I’m looking forward to the next round because I’ll have more time on the bike and hopefully be able to put it on the top spot!”
2-Stroke Nationals
San Bernardino, CA
The 2 Stroke Nationals was held last Saturday at Glen Helen Raceway. Beta Racing was represented by Dare DeMartile, who filled in quite nicely for the injured Carlen Gardner. DeMartile rode extremely well on the RX. He was running neck and neck with the leader and ended up getting 2nd in the first moto and then finished 3rd in the second moto, to finish 2nd oiverall in the Pro Race!
Results
Dare DeMartile – 1st Place – Pro Race
Dare DeMartile
300 RX
“The Beta 300 RX was handling and running great all day. Practice went great, I felt awesome. We changed the forks to a stiffer setting the day before and that change helped the bike a ton in the rough conditions. The first Moto I got a 5th place start but made my way into second quickly. I tried to get the leader Robbie Wageman but we were running identical lap times. The second Moto I got a great start. The bike was feeling awesome throughout the whole race but I, unfortunately, made a mistake and got passed. That put me into third where I stayed the rest of the race just behind the leaders. A 2nd place first Moto and a 3rd place second Moto will put me second overall. I am really happy with how everything went with the bike team and etc. It was an awesome race weekend”
"Mr. Totalmotorcycle". Owner and Founder of Total Motorcycle. Supporting over Motorcyclists and Motorcycling for 21 great years. Total Motorcycle is my pride and joy and being able to reach out 330 million people has been incredible but I could not have done it without the support of my visitors, readers and members, thank you so much! You are making a difference to millions of riders worldwide. Thank you.
Team Suzuki Press Office – August 13. The JGRMX/ Yoshimura/ Suzuki Racing and Twisted Tea H.E.P. Motorsports Suzuki racers are eager to start the 2020 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Series as the season kicks off […]
Honda Racing, along with riders Ian Hutchinson and Lee Johnston, are getting ready to head to The International North West 200 next week (15-19 May), as they kick off their road racing campaign aboard the […]
MOSIMAN SECURES FOURTH IN 250MX; ANDERSON ROUNDS OUT TOP-FIVE IN 450MX It was a solid day for the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing Team, who captured a pair of top-five finishes on Saturday for Round […]