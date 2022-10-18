Andalucia Rally 2022

As the final competitive outing for the Red Bull KTM team, the Andalucia Rally represents an ideal opportunity to further test and develop the latest KTM 450 RALLY machine ahead of the upcoming Dakar Rally in January.

Following the standard admin and technical checks, the race gets underway with a short 12-kilometer prologue stage on October 19. Then follows four days of rally action over looped stages that wind their way across the stone tracks of the Andalucia region. The final stage on Saturday, October 23, leads riders back to the host city of Dos Hermanas where they will have completed a total event distance of 1,952 kilometers including 1,014 kilometers of timed special.

Fighting back from a tough start at the Rallye du Maroc – the previous round of the world championship – Kevin Benavides showed impressive speed and accurate navigation to complete the event inside the top six. Now, looking to carry that pace into the Spanish event, the Argentinian is aiming to deliver another strong result, and complete his 2022 season on a high.

Kevin Benavides: “After the Rallye du Maroc we traveled to Spain to do more training with the team. As well as road book work and physical training, we also did a lot of riding to help get used to the terrain and conditions we’ll see at the Andalucia Rally. The fast tracks also come with a lot of notes on the road book, so that means you have to really focus on that when you’re racing, too. I like the challenge and I really enjoy the race in Spain so I’m looking forward to the week and hopefully we’ll have a good final productive outing before Daker.”

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Toby Price continues to recover from the injury that forced his retirement from the Rallye du Maroc. Price will miss the Andalucia Rally but hopes to be back to full fitness in time for Dakar. Similarly, Matthias Walkner continues his recovery from injury, and will be back with the team in time for January.

The Andalucia Rally starts with a prologue on Wednesday, October 19, followed by four full days of rally racing in the south of Spain before the finish on October 23 in Dos Hermanas.