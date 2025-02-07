Aprilia Racing’s three-day pre-season testing concludes at Sepang

On the final day of testing, Marco Bezzecchi continued his preparations for the start of the championship, testing various components of the RS-GP25 to improve performance. In the morning, the Italian rider completed a time-attack, while in the afternoon, he did a sprint race simulation. Bezzecchi completed 61 laps, setting a fastest time of 1:57.328 and finishing in ninth position.

Besides continuing aerodynamic tests with both riders, further electronic development tests took place with Lorenzo Savadori. The Italian rider completed 65 laps, recording a best time of 1:59.169.

The data gathered over these three days provides a solid base on which Aprilia Racing will continue to work ahead of the next test at Buriram. The goal remains to field a competitive RS-GP25 from the very first round of the season.