Aprilia Racing’s three-day pre-season testing concludes at Sepang

MARCO BEZZECCHI AND LORENZO SAVADORI ENDORSE THE RS-GP25
Aprilia Racing and its riders, Marco Bezzecchi and Lorenzo Savadori, wrapped up three days of pre-season testing at Sepang with positive results following an intense programme of work.
On the final day of testing, Marco Bezzecchi continued his preparations for the start of the championship, testing various components of the RS-GP25 to improve performance. In the morning, the Italian rider completed a time-attack, while in the afternoon, he did a sprint race simulation. Bezzecchi completed 61 laps, setting a fastest time of 1:57.328 and finishing in ninth position.
Besides continuing aerodynamic tests with both riders, further electronic development tests took place with Lorenzo Savadori. The Italian rider completed 65 laps, recording a best time of 1:59.169.
The data gathered over these three days provides a solid base on which Aprilia Racing will continue to work ahead of the next test at Buriram. The goal remains to field a competitive RS-GP25 from the very first round of the season.
It was a good test. We tried almost everything we had planned, which is very positive. I had the chance to do a time-attack, and it felt great — I’m pleased with the time I set. Since this was my first real time-attack with this bike, I have to say I’m satisfied. In any case, the key for us is to focus on what we need to test and stay concentrated on the ultimate goal, which is to develop the whole package as much as possible and try to set the right course for the start of the championship.
The transition from the RS-GP24 to the 2025 version was an improvement. Several details were changed, which allowed a further step forward. During these tests, we explored new areas, which led us in a fairly clear direction — also because both Bez and I approved the same things, which was very positive. We are working to identify the best technical package before Jorge returns. Clearly, this isn’t about set-up, a highly subjective aspect that varies from rider to rider, but rather about achieving the right balance between the aerodynamic package and the engine. We are also working extensively on the electronics.
