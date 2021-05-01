BAGGER RACING LEAGUE IN HIGH GEAR AHEAD OF FIRST RACE AND RALLY

DURANGO, CO (April 29, 2021) – Bagger Racing League’s inaugural event is just over two months away, and the growing race league isn’t wasting any time.

They’ve hired a Race Director, Technical Director, Referee and Starter. Bagger Racing League (BRL) is proud to announce that race registration is now open.

.AHRMA has welcomed BRL prospective racers at their most recent Academy of Racing at Willow Springs Raceway in Rosamond, California. Interested riders can register for the next AHRMA Roadracing School on Friday, May 28 at Heartland Park in Topeka, Kansas

“We’re thrilled so many companies have jumped on board as sponsors, and we can’t wait to get them in front of racers, riders and the general public,” said BRL founder Rob Buydos. “We also couldn’t be happier with our new race director, Alex Mock—Alex is a consummate professional with the kind of high-level experience and expertise we were looking for in a director.”

Based out of Corona, California, Alex Mock is the former head of race operations and promoter of the Supermoto National Championship Series and Roland Sands Design SuperHooligans, among others. He has a wide range of experience in race operations, timing, and scoring and race promotions, and he holds a race coach certificate with the U.S. Motorcycle Coaching Association (USMCA) and is the current American Historic Racing Motorcycle Association (AHRMA) Roadrace Director.

“Bagger Racing League’s melding of high-performance and touring motorcycles is something new and exciting,” said Mock. “I’m honored to be on board, and I’m raring to begin my race directorship at the inaugural event in June.”

Dan Berkes is confirmed as the Technical Director and brings a wealth of V-Twin specific performance knowledge and experience. Berke’s experience in a Harley-Davidson dealership, as an aftermarket parts shop owner and aftermarket performance parts distributor as well as his attention to detail will be invaluable as the Technical Director of the Bagger Racing League.

Robert Lawrence aka “The Flaggman” is joining the Bagger Racing League Family as Referee and Starter.

Bagger Racing League is more than racing it is a 3-day long event that features the world’s largest V-Twin vendor village at a racetrack, stunt shows, camping, the Arlen Ness Custom Bike Show, music and lots of racing.

BRL features 5 classes of racing:

Hooligan GP: Includes any V-twin inspired platform. Big Twin GP: Includes any large-displacement big twin. Stunt GP: Entrants will qualify or not based on a stunt performance the day before racing; types of stunts include burnouts, drifting, wheelies, and the like. Premier Class Bagger GP: Bikes must have a fairing and bags to qualify. Pro Stock Bagger: Bikes must have fairing and bags to qualify.

“Within hours of announcing the Bagger Racing League, we had over 20 teams signed contracts to race with the Bagger Racing League. In the subsequent weeks, the groundswell of support has proven the need for a V-Twin centric race and rally. We can’t wait to see everyone at the Drag Specialties Battle of the Baggers in Salt Lake City at the end of June and have the best 3 days of V-Twin racing in history” Said Bagger Racing League COO, John M. Oakes.

Bagger Racing League round 1 Drag Specialties Battle of the Baggers takes place June 25–27, 2021, in Salt Lake City, Utah, at Utah Motorsports Complex. Presale tickets are now available.