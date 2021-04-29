Most competitive MotoAmerica Ducati entry ever

Sunnyvale, Calif., April 28, 2021 – The testing is over, the bikes are prepped, and MotoAmerica Superbike 2021 is almost a “go” with this weekend’s first round at Road Atlanta in Georgia.



For the first time since MotoAmerica came into being in 2015, there will be two full-time Ducati entries on the premier Superbike grid with Kyle Wyman and international star Loris Baz ready to battle the best in North America.



For Wyman, this season will be his third with Ducati. The Arizona resident will be sporting a striking new livery thanks to new title sponsors, Panera Bread. Having enjoyed an excellent end to the 2020 season, Wyman wants nothing more in 2021 than to be a regular podium contender with an eye on clinching the title at season’s end.



The highly rated Frenchman, Loris Baz, has been adapting well to his new life in the United States, using a Ducati Panigale V4 S over the past couple of weeks to learn new tracks in New Jersey, Pittsburgh and Virginia. The former MotoGP and WorldSBK rider is ready to go on the beautiful Ducati Panigale V4 R SBK, and after a strong showing at the Circuit of The Americas preseason test is a dark horse for the title.



Loris Baz (Warhorse HSBK Racing Ducati New York – Ducati #76)

“I’ve been very busy learning some new tracks and training hard,” says Baz. “It’s always the same excitement the first few weeks before the season, and I’m happy also to get another new track in Road Atlanta this week.

“I have been getting a lot of messages asking many things on life in America, and I try to share as much as possible on not just the racing but also life in general here. I’m really happy to get the season going. It feels like a really long time since I signed for the team. I’m here to race and I can’t wait for it to start on Friday.”



Kyle Wyman (Panera Bread Ducati – Ducati #33)

“I’m really looking forward to getting rolling at Road Atlanta,” Wyman said. “We’ve got an all new bike this year that reflects a much more current spec of chassis. The bike is fantastic with much newer parts and I can’t wait to see how we stack up with it come Friday. We have our new title sponsor in Panera Bread so we are all looking forward to a great weekend and a strong season ahead.”



Round one of the 2021 MotoAmerica Superbike Championship will be held at Road Atlanta on April 30-May 2, 2021.