Game of Thrones House of the Dragon maybe stealing the headlines on TV but for those riding the real roads Sizzling New 2023 Kawasaki Motorcycles have riders talking! New sport, retro sport, naked, cruiser, adventure touring, and dual-sport models plus some additional motocross and off-roaders are all must view material and some serious new metal here. How can you not love the new 2023 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R or 2023 Kawasaki Z H2 SE too fast, then Ninja 400. Retro more your thing (like it is mine?) then the 2023 Kawasaki Z900RS or any of the new 2023 Vulcan’s have you covered. Travel much? Then one of the 5 new KLR650 versions (maybe a couple to many really?) will strike an adventurous cord… and there’s always the Versys-X 300 as well for super lightweight off road ADV’ing.

The Targaryen dynasty may ride a dragon, but they sure don’t have a Kawasaki to ride! The new 2023 Kawasaki motorcycle model line, it’s no 200 year old spin-off involving purple shampoo.

– 2023 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R

– 2023 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R ABS

– 2023 Kawasaki Z H2

– 2023 Kawasaki Z H2 SE

– 2023 Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX

– 2023 Kawasaki Ninja 400 ABS KRT

– 2023 Kawasaki Ninja 400 ABS

– 2023 Kawasaki Ninja 400

– 2023 Kawasaki Z900RS

– 2023 Kawasaki Z900RS Cafe

– 2023 Kawasaki Z400 ABS

– 2023 Kawasaki Vulcan 1700 Voyager ABS

– 2023 Kawasaki Vulcan 900 Classic

– 2023 Kawasaki Vulcan 900 Classic LT

– 2023 Kawasaki Vulcan 900 Custom

– 2023 Kawasaki Vulcan S

– 2023 Kawasaki Vulcan S ABS

– 2023 Kawasaki Vulcan S Cafe

– 2023 Kawasaki Versys-X 300 ABS

– 2023 Kawasaki Versys-X 300

– 2023 Kawasaki Elektrode – New model

– 2023 Kawasaki KLR650 Traveler (USA)

– 2023 Kawasaki KLR650 ABS

– 2023 Kawasaki KLR650

– 2023 Kawasaki KLR650 Adventure ABS

– 2023 Kawasaki KLR650 Adventure

– 2023 Kawasaki KLX300

– 2023 Kawasaki KLX300SM

– 2023 Kawasaki KX450X

– 2023 Kawasaki KX450

– 2023 Kawasaki KX250X – New model

– 2023 Kawasaki KX250 – New model

– 2023 Kawasaki KX112

– 2023 Kawasaki KX85

– 2023 Kawasaki KX65

– 2023 Kawasaki KLX300R

– 2023 Kawasaki KLX230R

– 2023 Kawasaki KLX230RS

– 2023 Kawasaki KLX140R

– 2023 Kawasaki KLX140RL

– 2023 Kawasaki KLX140RF

– 2023 Kawasaki KLX110R

– 2023 Kawasaki KLX110RL

2023 KAWASAKI STREET MOTORCYCLES

KAWASAKI ANNOUNCES SUMMER RELEASE OF 2023 STREET MOTORCYCLES

Kawasaki welcomes the return of several sport, retro sport, naked, cruiser, adventure touring, and dual-sport models to its street motorcycle lineup. These 2023 model year motorcycles are set to arrive in Kawasaki dealerships during the summer months so that riders can continue to “Let the good times roll.”

SPORT

NINJA 1000SX

The 2023 Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX is back with its refined sport-touring capabilities, combining the power of a supersport motorcycle with the feel of a comfortable upright sport motorcycle and the sporty styling that the Ninja line of motorcycles are known for. Rider aides like Electronic Cruise Control and Integrated Riding Modes that combine KTRC and Power Modes are a plus, and compatibility with the Kawasaki RIDEOLOGY THE APP* makes it a must-have for any devoted touring rider. The Ninja 1000SX features a powerful 1,043cc liquid-cooled, four-stroke in-line four-cylinder engine, Kawasaki TRaction Control (KTRC) and Kawasaki Intelligent Anti-Lock Braking System (KIBS), Kawasaki Quick Shifter (KQS), 4.3” all-digital TFT color instrumentation and electronic cruise control. This year’s model will be offered in Emerald Blazed Green / Metallic Diablo Black / Metallic Graphite Gray.

NINJA 400 / NINJA 400 ABS

The 2023 Ninja 400 sport motorcycle offers the largest displacement in its category at 399cc with the sophistication of a twin-cylinder engine. Approachable power, superb ergonomics and class-leading performance offer a smooth, manageable ride that’s ideal for new riders while also alluring experienced riders, setting a new standard for everyday sport riding. A low seat height and aggressive styling with LED headlights make the Ninja 400 the ideal choice for riders looking to enter the sport-riding scene. The 2023 Ninja 400 features a compact 399cc twin-cylinder engine, Assist & Slipper Clutch, lightweight trellis frame, Uni-Trak rear suspension, 310mm semi-floating petal front disc brake, twin LED headlights, and high-grade multifunction dash instrumentation. For 2023, the Ninja 400 and the Ninja 400 ABS are available in Metallic Carbon Gray / Metallic Matte Carbon Gray, Pearl Blizzard White / Metallic Carbon Gray, and Metallic Magnetic Dark Gray / Metallic Matte Twilight Blue. . The Ninja 400 ABS KRT Edition is painted in a Lime Green / Ebony color scheme. The Ninja 400 KRT Edition without ABS will come in the same Lime Green / Ebony color scheme.

HYPERNAKED

Z H2 / Z H2 SE

The 2023 Z H2 features a 998cc liquid-cooled, in-line four-cylinder balanced supercharged engine, effortless dog-ring transmission, specifically designed lightweight trellis frame, IMU electronics package, high-performance Showa suspension components, Brembo Monobloc brake calipers, Kawasaki Quick Shifter (KQS), Kawasaki Launch Control Mode (KLCM), Kawasaki Cornering Management Function (KCMF), Electronic Cruise Control, Integrated Riding Modes, Assist & Slipper Clutch, all-digital TFT Color instrumentation, Smartphone Connectivity via RIDEOLOGY THE APP, and all LED Lighting. For 2023, the Z H2 comes in Metallic Phantom Silver / Metallic Carbon Gray.

The Z H2 SE offers the same great features that come standard on the Z H2. Adding to the already polished base package is the Kawasaki Electronic Control Suspension (KECS) with Skyhook EERA Technology which adapts to road and riding conditions in real-time, providing the ideal amount of damping by combining high-level mechanical components with the latest electronic control technology, giving the rider a smoother ride as it continually adapts to the road surface in real-time. Superior engine power requires matched stopping power, and the 2023 Z H2 SE will once again come with Brembo Stylema Monobloc brake calipers, a Brembo front brake master cylinder, and steel-braided lines, offering riders strong braking performance and enhanced control. This year, the Z H2 SE will be offered in Metallic Matte Graphenesteel Gray / Ebony / Mirror Coated Black.

RETRO SPORT

Z900RS / Z900RS CAFE

Reigniting the classic style of the original Z1 900 motorcycle, the Kawasaki Z900RS retro-sport motorcycle calls upon timeless design elements with minimal bodywork and no fairing for a pure retro-style look. The Z900RS line is completed by a 948cc engine and modern technology for a classic yet modern ride. The 2023 Z900RS features a 948cc liquid-cooled, in-line four-cylinder engine, Assist & Slipper Clutch, horizontal back-link rear suspension, authentic retro styling, iconic teardrop fuel tank, tuned stainless steel exhaust system, round LED headlight, and bullet-shaped analog dials. For 2023, the Z900RS comes in a Metallic Diablo Black / Metallic Imperial Red paint scheme. The Z900RS CAFE adds café-racer styling, including front cowl and seat along with a drop handlebar and is available in Metallic Diablo Black.

SUPERNAKED

Z400 ABS

A fiercely authentic naked sportbike, the Kawasaki Z400 exudes fresh street style and is immediately recognizable in a crowd with its compact chassis and aggressive styling. Comfortable, balanced and capable, the Z400 offers a visceral riding experience that’s sure to turn heads. The 2023 Z400 features a parallel-twin 399cc engine, Assist & Slipper Clutch, aggressive streetfighter styling, lightweight chassis, upright riding position, a low seat height, and ABS is standard. For 2023, the Z400 is available in Metallic Matte Graphenesteel Gray / Metallic Spark Black and Pearl Robotic White / Metallic Matte Graphenesteel Gray.

CRUISERS

VULCAN S / VULCAN S ABS / VULCAN S CAFE

Unlike any other cruiser, the Kawasaki Vulcan S and Vulcan S CAFE sport cruiser motorcycles are geared to fit a wide range of riders with its exclusive ERGO-FIT sizing system that includes 18 possible configurations. Never taking away from its vintage styling, this cruiser takes comfort, adjustability, Ninja-derived power and performance to the next level. The 2023 Vulcan S and Vulcan S CAFE feature a 649cc liquid-cooled, DOHC, parallel-twin engine, sportbike-derived chassis and suspension, sporty handling, and the ability to find your fit with ERGO-FIT technology. The 2023 Vulcan S CAFE also comes equipped with three-tone paint, signature tank badging, sport striping, and a dark-tinted windshield deflector. The Vulcan S cruiser is available in three configurations: the Vulcan S is available in a Metallic Flat Spark Black colorway, while the Vulcan S ABS is offered in Pearl Matte Sage Green / Metallic Flat Spark Black; the Vulcan S CAFE is available in Pearl Storm Gray / Ebony.

VULCAN 900 CLASSIC / CLASSIC LT / CUSTOM

The Kawasaki Vulcan 900 cruiser lineup has all the style and attitude of a one-of-a-kind build. From the detailed paint job to the intense exhaust, the Vulcan 900 is an artful expression of individuality. Enjoy the dynamic fusion of hand-built design and premium fit and finish of the Vulcan 900. It’s a tantalizing combination that could only come from Kawasaki. All three of the 2023 Vulcan 900 models feature a 903cc liquid-cooled, fuel-injected, V-twin engine and a low seat height. The Vulcan 900 Classic features rider floorboards with a heel/toe shifter, tank-mounted instrumentation, and a 180mm rear tire. The Vulcan 900 Classic LT features a comfortable seat with standard passenger backrest, studded seat, leather saddlebags and backrest, height-adjustable windscreen, and comes with a 24-month limited warranty. The Vulcan 900 Custom features wide drag bars and forward-mounted footpegs, low center of gravity for easy handling, custom styling with teardrop tank, parallel slash cut pipes, pinstripe wheels. For 2023, the Vulcan 900 Classic is available in Metallic Spark Black / Metallic Magnesium Gray, Vulcan 900 Classic LT is available in Pearl Storm Gray / Ebony, and the Vulcan 900 Custom is available in Pearl Matte Sage Green / Flat Ebony..

VULCAN 1700 VOYAGER ABS

The Vulcan 1700 Voyager touring cruiser is the king of Kawasaki cruisers, with show-stopping style and performance. A 1,700cc digitally fuel-injected V-twin engine plus Kawasaki Advanced Coactive-braking Technology (K-ACT II) ABS and electronic cruise control help make the Vulcan 1700 Voyager the pinnacle of power and luxury on the open road. The 2023 Vulcan Voyager features a 1,700cc liquid-cooled, fuel-injected, 52-degree V-twin engine, stylish frame-mounted fairing, intercom-headset compatible audio system, and integrated luggage. For 2023, the Vulcan 1700 Voyager is available in Pearl Storm Gray / Ebony.

ADVENTURE TOURING

VERSYS-X 300 / VERSYS-X300 ABS

With a compact and responsive 296cc twin-cylinder engine, the Kawasaki Versys-X 300 is a nimble-handling lightweight motorcycle that’s ready to take on any size adventure. Whether you’re commuting or touring, the Versys-X 300 is a willing companion, it’s your ticket to adventure. With a lightweight chassis and long-travel suspension, the possibilities are endless. The 2023 Versys-X 300 is available with and without ABS and features a Ninja-derived 296cc twin-cylinder, DOHC, DFI engine, lightweight chassis, a low seat height, front cowling and tall windshield, and a convenient rear carrier. The 2023 Versys-X 300 is available in Pearl Matte Sage Green / Metallic Matte Carbon Gray, while the ABS model can be found in the same color scheme..

DUAL-SPORT

KLR650 / KLR650 ABS

The KLR650 is built to empower the rider’s passion to escape and explore. A fuel-injected 652cc single-cylinder engine powers this dual-purpose legend that rides on a recently redesigned high-tensile double-cradle frame. Its LED headlight, all-digital multi-function instrumentation, optional ABS system, and 7.9” of front travel coupled with 7.3” of rear travel ensure that it’s ready to go for any journey on- and off-road. The 2023 KLR650 is available in three colorways with Pearl Storm Gray, Pearl Solar Yellow, and Candy Lime Green.. The KLR650 ABS if offered in Pearl Storm Gray.

KLR650 ADVENTURE / KLR650 ADVENTURE ABS

The KLR650 ADVENTURE model is built off of the standard KLR650 platform and designed for the adventurer who is looking for increased carrying capacity and convenience and features several Kawasaki Genuine Accessory parts. It comes equipped with factory-installed side cases, LED auxiliary light set, engine guards, tank pad, and both DC power outlet and USB socket. It’s available in both an ABS and non-ABS version. The 2023 KLR650 ADVENTURE is available in a Cypher Camo Gray colorway, while the KLR650 ADVENTURE ABS also comes in a Cypher Camo Gray colorway.

KLR650 TRAVELER ABS

The KLR650 TRAVELER model consist of all the same great features found on the standard KLR650 as well as a factory-installed top case and both DC power outlet and USB socket. It comes equipped with ABS. The KLR650 TRAVELER ABS is offered in a Pearl Solar Yellow colorway.

