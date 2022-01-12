Best in the Desert Parker Arizona 250 Results

Best in the Desert

Parker 250

Parker, AZ

January 8th, 2022
The first event of the 2022 season for the team was the Best in the Desert – Parker 250. Held out in the Arizona desert, the Parker 250 the loop was extended to 125 miles and ran clockwise for 2 laps instead of in year’s past an 80-mile configuration ran for 3 laps counter-clockwise. Wasson rode the race solo and finished on the podium in a strong third place.

Results:

Joe Wasson – 3rd Place – MC Open Pro

Joe Wasson

Factory 480 RR

“Overall the race went well. I made some bad suspension decisions that made for a long day on the bike but we still finished on the podium with a 3rd place. Thanks to the team for all the help!”
