Best in the Desert Parker Arizona 250 Results

The first event of the 2022 season for the team was the Best in the Desert – Parker 250. Held out in the Arizona desert, the Parker 250 the loop was extended to 125 miles and ran clockwise for 2 laps instead of in year’s past an 80-mile configuration ran for 3 laps counter-clockwise. Wasson rode the race solo and finished on the podium in a strong third place.
Results:
Joe Wasson – 3rd Place – MC Open Pro
Joe Wasson
Factory 480 RR
“Overall the race went well. I made some bad suspension decisions that made for a long day on the bike but we still finished on the podium with a 3rd place. Thanks to the team for all the help!”
