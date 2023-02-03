Bold new look Yamaha’s 2023 FIM MX2 World Championship season

Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MX2 & Hutten Metaal Yamaha Official EMX250 Showcase Bold New Look for 2023

The Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MX2 team is excited to reveal its new livery ahead of the 2023 FIM MX2 World Championship season. The YZ250FM, which will be raced by MX2 title favourites Jago Geerts and Thibault Benistant as well as Yamaha’s hot young rookie Rick Elzinga has a sleek black and blue base with an aggressive twist featuring a splash of grey and the new Monster Energy claw logo.

The look, that will also be utilised by the Hutten Metaal Yamaha Official EMX250 and MJC Yamaha Official EMX125 teams in 2023, emulates the same bold and edgy design that will be used by the Monster Energy Yamaha Factory teams across the board in MotoGP, MXGP, Supercross and ProMotocross.

Sardinia was the place to be for Yamaha Factory MX2 and Hutten Metaal Yamaha Official EMX250 riders and team members during the month of January. The island in the Mediterranean Sea, located just off the coast of Italy, has long been a hub for elite motocrossers during the winter period, with each year seeing hundreds of riders flock to its sandy tracks.

During the teams’ time on the island, the riders dedicated two days to Yamaha Racing’s media production, where the official photography of the teams in 2023 livery was obtained.

And, while the rest of the world may be shivering in the cold, we’re gearing up for a season of red hot, or shall we say “blue hot” racing! Both teams are set to open their account at the first pre-season outing in Ponte e Egola, Italy, on February 12th.