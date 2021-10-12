Build Train Race American Flat Track Wraps at Charlotte Half Mile

Royal Enfield caps off a successful season of American Flat Track racing with Moto Anatomy X

Milwaukee, WI (Tuesday, October 12, 2021) – The final round of the American Flat Track Championship was more than a season ender for Moto Anatomy X Powered by Royal Enfield. For Johnny Lewis, it was a milestone in a year of growth, development, and historic race results for Royal Enfield in what was a landmark season for the Twins FT race machine. Lewis sailed to another top-five finish at the Charlotte Half Mile at Charlotte Motor Speedway in North Carolina, taking fourth in the Production Twins main event.

Lewis’ sixth top-five finish of the season is a testament to not only his race craft, but to the steady progress he and the Moto Anatomy X team have made with the Twins FT. “It’s crazy to think what we have accomplished in this last year–a prestigious win at the Lima Half Mile and six top-five finishes overall,” said Lewis. “To end the season with a fourth at Charlotte Motor Speedway showed that we have been able to develop the Royal Enfield Twins FT into a competitive production-based race bike.”

“Since day one we’ve had so many people step up in so many ways. I don’t like hearing no, or I can’t. If you can’t, I will. But in my group of people we didn’t ever say we can’t. We pushed until the end. We had amazing support throughout the season from Lloyd Brothers Motorsports, Woody Kyle, Wes Hanes and S&S Cycle. We were able to develop each week thanks to Kent Ford, Lowery Racing, Web Cam, Cometic Gaskets, Scott Saunders and Wiseco. I can’t thank them all enough.”

The Charlotte Half Mile was slated to be the fourth and final round of the Royal Enfield BUILD. TRAIN. RACE (BTR). Mother Nature had other ideas, however, and rainy weather forced race promoters to postpone Friday’s schedule to Saturday. The BTR women had other commitments, and unfortunately travel logistics did not allow for everyone to alter their schedules, resulting in the cancelation of the final BTR exhibition of the 2021 American Flat Track season.

“This is obviously not the ending we were hoping for, but this is a reality of racing,” said Breeann Poland, Marketing and Communications Lead – Royal Enfield Americas. “There are elements beyond our control and we have to roll with the punches. This marks the end of the American Flat Track BTR championship, but look for the women to be racing various events throughout the winter.

“I can’t express how proud I am of all the women in this program—watching them all push themselves both on and off the track and grow as racers, and as people. They are truly testament to the success of the Build. Train. Race. program and we are more excited than ever to reach to even bigger heights in 2022!”

The Royal Enfield BTR Road Racing program is already looking toward an expanded platform with American Flat Track next season. An announcement on the 2022 Royal Enfield BUILD. TRAIN. RACE. USA Flat Track program, including details on the application period, is coming soon. Find more information at https://buildtrainrace.com/.

About Royal Enfield

The oldest motorcycle company in continuous production in the world, Royal Enfield made its first motorcycle in 1901. A division of Eicher Motors Limited, Royal Enfield has created the midsize motorcycle segment in India with its unique and distinctive modern classic motorcycles. With its manufacturing base in Chennai, India, Royal Enfield has been able to grow its production rapidly against a surge in demand for its motorcycles. Royal Enfield is a leading player in the global middleweight motorcycle market.

Royal Enfield North America (RENA) is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and is developing a growing network of more than 140 dealers in North America, including the contiguous U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico. RENA currently offers the all-new Meteor 350, Himalayan and the 650 Twins (INT 650 and Continental GT 650) motorcycles, along with a range of Genuine Motorcycle Accessories and apparel.

It’s been quite a year for Johnny Lewis and the Moto Anatomy X Powered by Royal Enfield team, who succeeded in developing the Twins FT into a race-winning motorcycle.

A high point of the season for Johnny Lewis was winning the prestigious Lima Half Mile–a landmark win for Royal Enfield!

Hard work in 2021 means an even more promising 2022 American Flat Track season for the

Royal Enfield Twins FT!