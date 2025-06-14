Bulega first and Bautista third on a positive Friday at Misano for the Emilia-Romagna Round

At the Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli, Nicolò Bulega and Alvaro Bautista finished first and third in the combined standings.

After finishing second in FP1, the Italian rider found a positive feeling in the afternoon and maintained a consistent race pace. Bulega finished with the best time of 1’32.722.

Alvaro Bautista also found a good feeling. He completed his usual set-up work in the morning and finished FP1 in third position, which he maintained at the end of Friday in the combined standings.

Nicolò Bulega (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati #11)

“I’m satisfied with this Friday. The temperatures are quite high compared to the test a few days ago, but this is the same for everyone. We’ve taken a step forward but still have a few details to sort out to be 100%”.

Alvaro Bautista (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati #19)

“We started well and did a good job choosing tyres for the weekend’s races. We’re still missing something to be at the level of Nicolò and Toprak, but I’m sure we can be competitive during the race. It will be crucial to have a good qualifying session tomorrow”.