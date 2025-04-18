BUY A 2025 KTM EXC AND WIN THE ULTIMATE RED BULL ERZBERGRODEO EXPERIENCE

KTM will select three lucky winners, each of whom will receive two VIP Gold Passes for the Red Bull Erzbergrodeo, 29 May – 1 June, along with a once-in-a-lifetime behind-the-scenes experience curated by KTM Factory Racing.
THE ULTIMATE HARD ENDURO PRIZE PACKAGE INCLUDES:
- 2x VIP Gold Passes to Red Bull Erzbergrodeo
- Accommodation included for the duration of the event
- Helicopter stunt ride over the Iron Giant
- Private Erzberg tour with Hard Enduro World Champion Mani Lettenbichler
- Meet & Greet with KTM Factory Racing stars, as well as Carson Brown
- Exclusive access to KTM Factory Racing Enduro and Dakar trucks
This is not just a race weekend — this is the ultimate insider experience. From aerial views of the chaos to personal time with KTM legends, this prize puts you in the heart of the action.
Winners will need to organize their own travel to and from the event. For full details, eligibility, and participating countries, please refer to the Terms & Conditions.
Don’t miss your shot at the opportunity of a lifetime.
Buy a 2025 KTM EXC. Get entered. Get READY TO RACE.
Visit KTM.com for the full details.
*Terms & Conditions apply. Participation subject to local regulations. Only available in eligible countries.