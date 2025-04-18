BUY A 2025 KTM EXC AND WIN THE ULTIMATE RED BULL ERZBERGRODEO EXPERIENCE

The world’s most extreme enduro event just got even more exclusive. KTM is giving riders across the globe the chance to win the ultimate VIP experience at the Red Bull Erzbergrodeo 2025 — all by doing what they do best: getting READY TO RACE.

From 16 April to 16 May, anyone who purchases a new 2025 KTM EXC in participating countries* can enter a global draw to win an all-access trip to the toughest one-day Hard Enduro race on the planet.

KTM will select three lucky winners, each of whom will receive two VIP Gold Passes for the Red Bull Erzbergrodeo, 29 May – 1 June, along with a once-in-a-lifetime behind-the-scenes experience curated by KTM Factory Racing.

THE ULTIMATE HARD ENDURO PRIZE PACKAGE INCLUDES:

2x VIP Gold Passes to Red Bull Erzbergrodeo

Accommodation included for the duration of the event

Helicopter stunt ride over the Iron Giant

Private Erzberg tour with Hard Enduro World Champion Mani Lettenbichler

Meet & Greet with KTM Factory Racing stars, as well as Carson Brown

Exclusive access to KTM Factory Racing Enduro and Dakar trucks

This is not just a race weekend — this is the ultimate insider experience. From aerial views of the chaos to personal time with KTM legends, this prize puts you in the heart of the action.

Winners will need to organize their own travel to and from the event. For full details, eligibility, and participating countries, please refer to the Terms & Conditions.

Don’t miss your shot at the opportunity of a lifetime.

Buy a 2025 KTM EXC. Get entered. Get READY TO RACE.

Visit KTM.com for the full details.

*Terms & Conditions apply. Participation subject to local regulations. Only available in eligible countries.