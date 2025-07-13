Calvin Vlaanderen Impresses with Third Overall at MXGP of Finland

Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP rider Calvin Vlaanderen secured his first overall podium of the season with third place at the 13th round of the MXGP World Championship. Competing at the new KymiRing circuit aboard his Yamaha YZ450FM, which featured a special livery marking the brand’s 70th anniversary, Vlaanderen finished fourth in Race One and third in Race Two. Teammate Jago Geerts was also in action in Finland, placing ninth overall.

Through recent rounds of the 2025 MXGP World Championship, Vlaanderen’s results have been trending towards him finishing on the overall podium. The South African’s weekend in Finland started with second in the Qualifying Race, a result that marked a sign of things to come in the Grand Prix races.

In Race One, Vlaanderen capitalised on his strong start to run fifth until mid-race when Romain Febvre pushed him back to sixth. Febvre then fell a lap later and Vlaanderen reclaimed his position. As the laps wound down, he remained at one with his machine on the challenging, sandy, and rough race track, and passed Ruben Fernandez for fourth at the finish.

Vlaanderen benefitted from another impressive start in Race Two. While fourth, two riders fell in the early stages and he moved into second. Early race leader Lucas Coenen then fell, and Vlaanderen took over at the front. His lead was short-lived, as his rival re-took the lead on the next lap. Vlaanderen was then demoted to third a few laps later. With a sizable gap behind him, the 29-year-old crossed the line in third for third overall on the day. Thanks to his strong showing, he moves from seventh to fifth in the championship standings.

Geerts also got his weekend off to a strong start with fifth in the Qualifying Race. However, a heavy fall in Sunday morning’s Warm-up dented his confidence for Race One, in which he finished 15th. After regrouping between races, Geerts took advantage of his strong start to run third through the early stages before crossing the line in sixth. In placing ninth overall on the day, Geerts moves up to 13th in the championship.

The MXGP World Championship now heads to Loket for the MXGP of Czech Republic on July 26-27. With both Vlaanderen and Geerts enjoying success at the hardpack venue in recent years, the stage is set for another positive Grand Prix.

Calvin Vlaanderen

3rd MXGP of Finland, 38-points

5th MXGP Championship Standings, 366-points

“Finally! It’s been a long time coming and it’s great to be back on the podium. There have been days and weeks of hard work behind the scenes to get here, and the whole team has put in so much effort. I can’t thank them enough, as well as my family and girlfriend who are also always behind me. My speed was good all weekend and the bike was faultless, which made things a lot easier for me. I lacked a little fitness near the end of Race Two, so I couldn’t push for the win, but overall, it’s been a great weekend and it’s nice to repay the team for all their hard work.”

Jago Geerts

9th MXGP of Finland, 21-points

13th MXGP Championship Standings, 211-points

“Overall, I’m happy with my weekend. I had a big crash in Warm-up this morning where I was lucky to not be injured, so I lacked a little confidence in Race One. But then in Race Two, I had a good start, rode my own race, and finished sixth. So, with fifth in the Qualifying Race yesterday, it’s been two good results out of the three races.”

Maxime Renaux

7th MXGP Championship Standings, 347-points