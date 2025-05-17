Challenging Opening Day for GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team at Autodrom Most

The GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team faced a tough start to Round 5 of the 2025 FIM Superbike World Championship at Autodrom Most, Czech Republic.

Free Practice 1 began at 10:35 local time in damp conditions, with the team opting to wait in the early stages for the track to dry. Once conditions improved, both Remy Gardner and Dominique Aegerter took to the circuit on slick tyres, focusing primarily on race setup.

Unfortunately, Gardner’s session came to a premature end as he became one of several riders to crash out of the opening session, suffering a highside at Turn 21. He was taken to the medical centre following the incident and diagnosed with multiple contusions but was passed fit to ride in Free Practice 2.

Before the crash, Gardner set a time of a 1’34.009 to place 18th in the final Free Practice 1 standings. Team-mate Aegerter, meanwhile, concluded the session in 19th with a best time of 1’34.072.

Gardner struggled with his physical condition in the second session but managed to complete a strong number of laps to end the day 15th overall. Aegerter continued to prioritise long-run performance over outright pace and ended the session 19th with a 1’32.810.

Gardner was later summoned to Race Control as his Free Practice 1 crash had occurred under yellow flag conditions. As a result, he will need to complete a ‘Ride Through’ penalty in Saturday’s Race 1.

FULL FREE PRACTICE RESULTS

Remy Gardner – P15 (1’32.491)

“Today was definitely tricky, not just because of the track conditions. I felt good early in FP1, but unfortunately, I crashed out which cut my session short. I saw the yellow flags waving and immediately backed off for the corner, but as I was exiting the corner I highsided unexpectedly. Unfortunately, there were marshals in the gravel trap still dealing with Iannone’s crash, so I’d like to apologise to them and I hope that everyone is OK. I picked up a few bumps and bruises in the crash, but luckily I was able to ride in FP2. I wasn’t at 100%, but still managed some decent laps. Hopefully I will feel better tomorrow and can push for a strong Saturday.”

Dominique Aegerter – P19 (1’32.810)

“It was a difficult day overall. The mixed conditions meant we couldn’t make full use of the track time, which would’ve really helped. We’re facing a few challenges with the bike setup, but we’ll keep working to improve for the weekend. I’m confident we can overcome the issues and find the pace to be competitive—hopefully with more stable weather tomorrow.”