CHASE SEXTON AND RED BULL KTM FACTORY RACING CLAIM WASHOUGAL 450MX VICTORY

WASHOUGAL, Wash. – Reigning 450MX Champion Chase Sexton returned to the winner’s circle in Round 8 of the 2025 Pro Motocross Championship at the Washougal National on Saturday, claiming a 1-2 moto scorecard for a convincing first overall victory of the season.

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Sexton powered his KTM 450 SX-F FACTORY EDITION to the second-fastest time during 450MX qualifying, quickly gaining comfort on the hard-pack, slick surface of the Washougal circuit.

In Moto 1, Sexton launched to a top-three start, only to make a decisive pass in turn two to enter the race lead. From there, a spectacular performance saw the 25-year-old pick up his first race victory of the outdoors since returning to competition at the RedBud National.

For the second moto, Sexton featured up front once more, running inside the top three before a red flag briefly halted proceedings. Once the race recommenced, the number 1 ran in second position for the duration, with his combined scorecard earning him the Washougal National overall win.

The Pro Motocross Championship will now take a two-week break before returning for the final three rounds, beginning at Ironman Raceway on August 9.

Chase Sexton: “It was nice to get a win today! It’s been a while since I have won a race – since the Salt Lake City Supercross – so it’s good to get that monkey off my back and go into the break with momentum. I still have a few things that I can improve on, but my speed was better today and I’m stoked to click off a win. Not eating roost in that first moto was nice… Second moto, I ate a lot of roost and I didn’t like it at all. But it was important to get creative and make quick passes here, as the roost feels like you’re getting hit with a paintball gun for 30 minutes. Thanks to the team for today, it’s a good feeling to stand back on top of the podium.”

Next Race: August 9 – Crawfordsville, Indiana

Results 450MX Class – Washougal National

1. Chase Sexton (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing)

2. Jett Lawrence (Honda)

3. Eli Tomac (Yamaha)

5. RJ Hampshire (Husqvarna)

7. Justin Barcia (GASGAS)

12. Malcolm Stewart (Husqvarna)

Standings 450MX Class 2025 after 8 of 11 rounds

1. Jett Lawrence, 382 points

2. Hunter Lawrence, 321

3. Eli Tomac, 288

5. RJ Hampshire, 255

6. Aaron Plessinger, 204

8. Malcolm Stewart, 154

12. Chase Sexton, 122

16. Justin Barcia, 111

Standings 250MX Class 2025 after 8 of 11 rounds

1. Haiden Deegan, 368 points

2. Jo Shimoda, 323

3. Garrett Marchbanks, 252

6. Tom Vialle, 202

13. Ryder DiFrancesco, 128

18. Julien Beaumer, 106

21. Casey Cochran, 88