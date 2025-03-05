Consistency paying off as Korie Steede continues podium run at Wild Boar GNCC

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Korie Steede has scored a second-consecutive third-place finish in WXC Class competition at Round 2 of the 2025 Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series following the Wild Boar GNCC in Palatka, Florida.

Wild Boar’s deep, whooped out sand rollers provided a stark difference from the opening round’s muddy conditions, with Steede adapting well and posting another strong performance that resulted in P3 aboard her Husqvarna FC 250. That consistency – despite minimal on-bike preparation in the lead-up – has her situated third in the standings, just six points outside of the points lead.

Steede explained. “I spent the week recovering and relaxed basically up until Sunday. Happy to have another positive result, but I’m ready to be in the center of the box! Really feeling confident to charge forward and I think the rest of the season will be great.” “Grateful to be on the podium this weekend after a gnarly get-off I had last weekend at the Sprint Enduro,”“I spent the week recovering and relaxed basically up until Sunday. Happy to have another positive result, but I’m ready to be in the center of the box! Really feeling confident to charge forward and I think the rest of the season will be great.”

The Florida round marked a difficult day for former GNCC Champion Craig DeLong, who suffered a crash following an average start, and finished with ninth position in the XC1 Open Pro Class at the Wild Boar GNCC event. He’s motivated to turn his fortunes around onboard the Husqvarna FX 350 in the coming weeks.

“I didn’t have a great day,” DeLong recalled. “I got a bad start, was at the back of the pack and tried to charge forward, but ended up having a big crash, which sent me even further back. We scored a better finish than the last one, so we’ll come back next week and put ourselves back in the battle.”

XC1 Open Pro Class Results

1. Johnny Girroir, KTM

2. Kailub Russell, Yamaha

3. Ben Kelley, KTM

8. Jordan Ashburn, GASGAS

9. Craig DeLong, Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing

WXC Class Results

1. Brandy Richards, KTM

2. Tayla Jones, Honda

3. Korie Steede, Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing

Upcoming Offroad Races – March 2025

3/9: Grand National Cross Country Series – Round 3

3/23: U.S. Sprint Enduro Series – Round 4

3/23: U.S. Hard Enduro Series – Round 3

3/30: Grand National Cross Country Series – Round 4

3/30: National Hare & Hound Series – Round 3