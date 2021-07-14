Cooper Keeps Podium Streak Rolling at Southwick

Before the fifth round of the championship, rain soaked the sand at The Wick 338, creating some challenging conditions on race day. Cooper struggled in the second qualifying session and started from the fifth gate pick. He had a crash in the first moto and was 22nd after the first lap. The 2021 250SX West Champion put his head down and fought his way back to sixth to salvage some points. He got a much better start the second time around in third and battled up front. In the end, the New Yorker finished second to secure third overall and kept this season’s podium streak alive. Cooper trails the points leader by three points as the series approaches the halfway mark.

After a tough outing at the previous round at RedBud, Nichols bounced back on a tough track at ‘The Wick.” He got two solid starts and made his way from seventh to fourth in the first moto. In Moto 2, the Oklahoman put in a solid ride in fifth to end the day with a top-five finish overall. Martin had two great starts and was battling up front, but unfortunately had two costly tip-overs on the opening laps of both motos. Not willing to give up, he endured the roost and wove his way through from 30th to 11th in Moto 1 and 40th to 14th in Moto 2, ending the day 13th overall.

The young Jarrett Frye continues to make progress but unfortunately got caught up in a first-turn pileup in the first moto. The Maryland rider was 28th after the first lap and put in a good ride to finish 15th. He then backed that up with another 15th-place finish in Moto 2 to end the day 15th overall. His teammate Thrasher also had a tough day. The 18-year-old was battling inside the top 10 in sixth but had to retire early with a technical issue. Credited with 38th in the first moto, he had a less than ideal gate pick but got a great start in the top 10. Unfortunately, he had a tip-over early in the race and rejoined in 19th. The Tennessee rider kept pushing and worked his way back to 11th to finish 16th overall.

Next weekend the Monster Energy Star Yamaha Racing team heads to Millville, Minnesota, for the Spring Creek National on July 17, Round 6 of the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship at the Spring Creek MX Park.