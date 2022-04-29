Crushed The MotoAmerica Opposition at Road Atlanta

Herrin Creates The Perfect National-level Debut For The Ducati Panigale V2 in Supersport competition



Sunnyvale, Calif., April 28, 2022 – Josh Herrin (Warhorse HSBK Racing Ducati NYC) created the perfect debut for the Ducati Panigale V2 in MotoAmerica Supersport competition, qualifying on pole position and racing to two resounding victories in front of many Georgia-based family and friends.



Herrin’s bright red Panigale was a sight to see as the former MotoAmerica Supersport Champion laid waste to the hordes of four-cylinder Supersport machinery.



His race on victory margin was 3.2 seconds, yet Herrin wasn’t satisfied and rocketed off the start to open up a near 0.7 second lead by the exit of turn one. It was a margin he extended to 4.9 seconds at the flag over Suzuki’s Sam Lochoff, crossing the line with a trademark stand up wheelie.



After two races and two wins, Herrin leads the 2022 MotoAmerica Supersport Championship standings on 50 points from Lochoff on 40 and Yamaha’s Rocco Landers on 29.



2022 MotoAmerica Supersport – Top 5

P1 – Josh Herrin (Ducati) 50

P2 – Sam Lochoff (Suzuki) 40

P3 – Rocco Landers (Yamaha) 29

P4 – Kevin Olmedo (Yamaha) 23

P5 – Max Angles (Kawasaki) 17



Josh Herrin (Warhorse HSBK Racing Ducati NYC): “This weekend was awesome!” Herrin beamed. “We got pole and both race wins, I couldn’t be more pumped. We’re ready for VIR and wanted to thank the whole Warhorse HSBK Racing Ducati NYC team for everything they’ve done to get us here. It’s good to know after the first round we have what it takes to win races.”