CURRENT OFFERS: TRIUMPH OF YOUR DREAMS CLOSER THAN EVER SALES EVENT

TRIDENT 660
NOW AVAILABLE WITH £500 PERSONALISATION CONTRIBUTION AND 8.9% APR REPRESENTATIVE.
The perfect entry point to the internationally acclaimed Roadster family. With its striking good looks, confidence inspiring handling, superior technology and thrilling triple performance, the Trident 660 is your passport to fun.
Now available with £500 Personalisation Contribution and 8.9% APR representative.
TIGER SPORT 660
NOW AVAILABLE WITH £500 PERSONALISATION CONTRIBUTION AND 8.9% APR REPRESENTATIVE
There has never been a better time to get aboard MCN’s 2022 Bike of the Year. The Tiger Sport 660 delivers the perfect daily ride for commuting, city riding or just enjoying a weekend escape.
Now available with £500 Personalisation Contribution and 8.9% APR representative.
Credit available subject to status
TIGER 1200 FAMILY
£1,500 PERSONALISATION CONTRIBUTION AND FINANCE AVAILABLE AT 8.9% APR REPRESENTATIVE
The world’s most capable, agile and manoeuvrable large capacity adventure motorcycle is available at 8.9% APR representative.
Create a bespoke look to make your new Tiger 1200 your own with a £1,500 personalisation contribution.
TIGER 1200 RALLY PRO AND RALLY EXPLORER
£2,500 OF ADDED VALUE* AND AVAILABLE AT 8.9% APR
Class-leading capability. The Tiger 1200 Rally PRO and Rally Explorer takes the specification, technology and ride to a whole new level.
*FOC SILVER PANNIER SET & £1500 PERSONALISATION CONTRIBUTION WITH YOUR TIGER 1200 RALLY PRO OR TIGER 1200 RALLY EXPLORER PURCHASE
TIGER 900 FAMILY
FREE PANNIERS & RAILS
Aggressive attitude and style, state-of-the-art technology and an incredible standard of specification delivers a benchmark in adventure motorcycles and for a limited time, receive free panniers & rails on any new Tiger 900 purchase.*
SCRAMBLER 1200 FAMILY
£1,000 CLOTHING AND ACCESSORIES VOUCHER
Whether you’re taking on the daily commute or tackling the adventure of a lifetime, the Scrambler 1200 is built for the perfect ride.
You can now kit yourself and your new Scrambler out with an extra £1,000 clothing and accessories voucher, until the end of December.
SPEED TRIPLE 1200 RR
£1,500 PERSONALISATION CONTRIBUTION
Create a bespoke look to make your new Speed Triple 1200 RR your own with a £1,500 personalisation contribution.
SPEED TRIPLE 1200 RS
£1,000 PERSONALISATION CONTRIBUTION
Create a bespoke look to make your new Speed Triple 1200 RS your own with a £1,000 personalisation contribution.