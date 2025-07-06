DEFENDING 450MX CHAMPION CHASE SEXTON FINISHES FIFTH IN REDBUD RETURN

|BUCHANAN, Mich. – Defending 450MX Champion Chase Sexton made a successful return to racing during Round 6 of the 2025 AMA Pro Motocross Championship at the RedBud National, with the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing rider scoring a top-five finish overall after showcasing front-running speed throughout the day.
|
In what is considered his home race on the schedule, Sexton powered his KTM 450 SX-F FACTORY EDITION – which was sporting a unique livery in celebration of the 4th of July weekend – to the eighth fastest qualifying time, with RedBud marking his first appearance since exiting the Fox Raceway season-opener.
After scoring a P5 finish in Moto 1 at the iconic Michigan circuit, Sexton charged toward the front of the field in Moto 2, running as high as second place before a late mishap saw him finish fourth. Fifth overall was a convincing result upon return and a solid foundation to build from in the second half of the season.
Chase Sexton: “First race back at RedBud wasn’t great results-wise, but I didn’t really expect a whole lot coming into the round. Second moto, I was pleasantly surprised that even if I wasn’t riding great, that my speed was still pretty good. I’m happy with the day – onward and upward from here to build into SMX and try to win some races.”
450MX teammate Aaron Plessinger powered his KTM 450 SX-F FACTORY EDITION to the sixth-fastest qualifying time. A P6 finish in Moto 1 was another strong performance for ‘The Cowboy’, despite developing a fever that would ultimately end his weekend early. Together with the team, Plessinger elected to sit out Moto 2 for safety purposes and to prioritize his recovery, currently fifth overall in the point-standings.
In 250MX, Tom Vialle qualified sixth overall, before racing to the front of the pack in Moto 1 onboard his KTM 250 SX-F FACTORY EDITION. After leading the race during its opening stages, Vialle would eventually claim third, before a fall in Moto 2 saw him eventually claim 21st, resulting in P13 for the weekend. After six rounds, Vialle holds P4 in the championship.
Tom Vialle: “Practice and qualifying were good, then I was leading Moto 1 for a while until about six or seven laps to go, where I ended up in third. Overall, my speed was much better there than previous rounds, which was good. Unfortunately, I had a crash at the start of the second moto in turn two. I kind of collided with another rider and I flew off the track, so I’m lucky to be alright. I did what I could to come back to 21st, so we’ll get back to training in Florida and come out strong in Millville.”
Equipped with his KTM 250 SX-F FACTORY EDITION, 250MX teammate Julien Beaumer qualified in a promising fifth position, before recording a more challenging 16-13 moto scorecard for 16th overall as the series heads to Spring Creek next weekend.
Julien Beaumer: “It was another pretty average day for me. Second moto was off to a better start, but then I crashed late and just struggled to get going again. We’ll get some things figured out this week and come back to try again at Millville.”
Next Race: July 12 – Spring Creek, Minnesota
Results 450MX Class – RedBud National
Standings 450MX Class 2025 after 6 of 11 rounds
Results 250MX Class – RedBud National
Standings 250MX Class 2025 after 6 of 11 rounds