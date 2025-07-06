DEFENDING 450MX CHAMPION CHASE SEXTON FINISHES FIFTH IN REDBUD RETURN

In what is considered his home race on the schedule, Sexton powered his KTM 450 SX-F FACTORY EDITION – which was sporting a unique livery in celebration of the 4th of July weekend – to the eighth fastest qualifying time, with RedBud marking his first appearance since exiting the Fox Raceway season-opener. After scoring a P5 finish in Moto 1 at the iconic Michigan circuit, Sexton charged toward the front of the field in Moto 2, running as high as second place before a late mishap saw him finish fourth. Fifth overall was a convincing result upon return and a solid foundation to build from in the second half of the season. Chase Sexton: “First race back at RedBud wasn’t great results-wise, but I didn’t really expect a whole lot coming into the round. Second moto, I was pleasantly surprised that even if I wasn’t riding great, that my speed was still pretty good. I’m happy with the day – onward and upward from here to build into SMX and try to win some races.” 450MX teammate Aaron Plessinger powered his KTM 450 SX-F FACTORY EDITION to the sixth-fastest qualifying time. A P6 finish in Moto 1 was another strong performance for ‘The Cowboy’, despite developing a fever that would ultimately end his weekend early. Together with the team, Plessinger elected to sit out Moto 2 for safety purposes and to prioritize his recovery, currently fifth overall in the point-standings. In 250MX, Tom Vialle qualified sixth overall, before racing to the front of the pack in Moto 1 onboard his KTM 250 SX-F FACTORY EDITION. After leading the race during its opening stages, Vialle would eventually claim third, before a fall in Moto 2 saw him eventually claim 21st, resulting in P13 for the weekend. After six rounds, Vialle holds P4 in the championship. Tom Vialle: “Practice and qualifying were good, then I was leading Moto 1 for a while until about six or seven laps to go, where I ended up in third. Overall, my speed was much better there than previous rounds, which was good. Unfortunately, I had a crash at the start of the second moto in turn two. I kind of collided with another rider and I flew off the track, so I’m lucky to be alright. I did what I could to come back to 21st, so we’ll get back to training in Florida and come out strong in Millville.” Equipped with his KTM 250 SX-F FACTORY EDITION, 250MX teammate Julien Beaumer qualified in a promising fifth position, before recording a more challenging 16-13 moto scorecard for 16th overall as the series heads to Spring Creek next weekend. Julien Beaumer: “It was another pretty average day for me. Second moto was off to a better start, but then I crashed late and just struggled to get going again. We’ll get some things figured out this week and come back to try again at Millville.” Next Race: July 12 – Spring Creek, Minnesota Results 450MX Class – RedBud National

1. Jett Lawrence (Honda)

2. Hunter Lawrence (Honda)

3. Justin Cooper (Yamaha)

4. RJ Hampshire (Husqvarna)

5. Chase Sexton (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing)

7. Justin Barcia (GASGAS)

8. Malcolm Stewart (Husqvarna)

12. Aaron Plessinger (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) Standings 450MX Class 2025 after 6 of 11 rounds

1. Jett Lawrence, 290 points

2. Hunter Lawrence, 239

3. Justin Cooper, 221

5. Aaron Plessinger, 204

6. RJ Hampshire, 185

11. Malcolm Stewart, 105

17. Justin Barcia, 52

21. Chase Sexton, 35 Results 250MX Class – RedBud National

1. Jo Shimoda (Honda)

2. Jalek Swoll (Triumph)

3. Michael Mosiman (Yamaha)

6. Ryder DiFrancesco (GASGAS)

13. Tom Vialle (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing)

16. Julien Beaumer (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) Standings 250MX Class 2025 after 6 of 11 rounds

1. Haiden Deegan, 274 points

2. Jo Shimoda, 236

3. Levi Kitchen, 189

4. Tom Vialle, 186

13. Julien Beaumer, 106

14. Ryder DiFrancesco, 91

16. Casey Cochran, 88