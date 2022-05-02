Despite seemingly perfect conditions in Jerez de la Frontera MotoGP World Championship

Team Suzuki Press Office – May 1.

Joan Mir: 6th (+ 13.934)

Alex Rins: 19th (+ 38.922)

Despite seemingly perfect conditions in Jerez de la Frontera for round six of the MotoGP™ World Championship, the day was not without its struggles for Team Suzuki Ecstar riders Joan Mir and Alex Rins.

The former was unable to keep pace with the lead group and closed the 25-lap race in sixth, and the latter was forced to settle for 19th place after a major run-off at Turn 12.

The team were expecting an uphill battle after Mir qualified ninth and Rins 14th, but a combination of low grid positions and a lack of front feeling meant the riders just had to get through the day. After a rough start with some twitchy moments, Mir had slotted into sixth place by Lap 5, keeping an eye on those in front of him and keeping pace as best he could. When Takaaki Nakagami began to close the gap to Mir with around 10 laps to go, the Mallorcan responded well and took himself up to the ferocious battle for third but it quickly became clear that collecting points had to be the priority and he added 10 to his tally by finishing sixth.

It was a quiet race for Rins as his goal to climb through the order proved impossible. He initially found himself 12th, but on the ninth lap of the race, when he was running in the points, a huge moment and subsequent trip into the gravel plummeted him to 22nd. A shame for the rider who had been running second in the championship standings. Rins closed the Spanish GP in 19th.

The team and riders will stay in Andalucia for a day of testing at the Circuito de Jerez – Angel Nieto on Monday May 2nd.

Joan Mir:

“Honestly, the temperature was higher in the race than it had been during the rest of the weekend and that caused me a lot of trouble with the front. I was trying hard to get closer to the other riders but I was going wide and it messed up my consistency – sometimes I would have a ‘clean’ lap and other times I would run out wide because of the front feeling in the heat. But, you know, we have to think of today as providing us with useful information ahead of other hot races. After last week’s DNF it was nice to score some points, at least.”

Alex Rins:

“I suffered quite a lot at the start, and I had riders all around me. On the first two corners I had some close calls with other riders and I had to be careful. Then when I settled into the race I didn’t feel much stability on the front. At Turn 11 I had a fast run-off after losing the front, and I’m glad I saved it, but I just didn’t have a good feeling so I couldn’t gain enough places following that. I feel disappointed because I wanted to have a nice race here in Spain, but let’s move onwards and upwards.”

Livio Suppo – Team Manager:

“We can’t really be happy with our results today. We started the weekend at a totally different level to how we’ve finished it – we felt that both riders had the pace to fight for the podium. Joan did get close to it, and of course the points he got are useful so it was pretty positive, but he wasn’t quite in the fight. Alex made a mistake and after that it was too tough for him to come back into the points, so he’s very disappointed. We need to work hard in tomorrow’s test to keep our championship hopes on track.”

Ken Kawauchi – Technical Manager:

“At the start of the weekend, on Friday, it seemed we could have a nice race here. But overall, it has been a very difficult weekend for us. We expected more in terms of race pace, but in the end it wasn’t what we thought. Joan tried to push for the podium, but he was too far back. Alex also couldn’t gain enough positions and the run-off made it impossible for him to recover. We’ll use tomorrow’s test to try and boost our feelings and performance ahead of the next GP in France.”

GRAND PRIX OF SPAIN RACE RESULTS:

1 Francesco BAGNAIA Ducati Lenovo Team 41’00.554

2 Fabio QUARTARARO Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP 41’00.839 0.285

3 Aleix ESPARGARO Aprilia Racing 41’11.531 10.977

4 Marc MARQUEZ Repsol Honda Team 41’13.230 12.676

5 Jack MILLER Ducati Lenovo Team 41’13.511 12.957

6 Joan MIR Team SUZUKI ECSTAR 41’14.488 13.934

7 Takaaki NAKAGAMI LCR Honda IDEMITSU 41’15.483 14.929

8 Enea BASTIANINI Gresini Racing MotoGP 41’18.990 18.436

9 Marco BEZZECCHI Mooney VR46 Racing Team 41’19.384 18.830

10 Brad BINDER Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 41’20.610 20.056

11 Pol ESPARGARO Repsol Honda Team 41’21.410 20.856

12 Miguel OLIVEIRA Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 41’23.685 23.131

13 Alex MARQUEZ LCR Honda CASTROL 41’25.860 25.306

14 Maverick VIÑALES Aprilia Racing 41’27.912 27.358

15 Franco MORBIDELLI Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP 41’28.073 27.519

16 Luca MARINI Mooney VR46 Racing Team 41’29.832 29.278

17 Andrea DOVIZIOSO WithU Yamaha RNF MotoGP Team 41’35.758 35.204

18 Fabio DI GIANNANTONIO Gresini Racing MotoGP 41’35.915 35.361

19 Alex RINS Team SUZUKI ECSTAR SUZUKI 41’39.476 38.922

20 Remy GARDNER Tech3 KTM Factory Racing 41’43.932 43.378

21 Lorenzo SAVADORI Aprilia Racing 41’44.853 44.299

22 Jorge MARTIN Pramac Racing 42’08.235 1’07.681

Not Classified:

6 Stefan BRADL Team HRC HONDA

5 Johann ZARCO Pramac Racing DUCATI

40 Darryn BINDER WithU Yamaha RNF MotoGP Team

RIDERS WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP STANDINGS:

1 Fabio QUARTARARO 89

2 Aleix ESPARGARO 82

3 Enea BASTIANINI 69

4 Alex RINS 69

5 Francesco BAGNAIA 56

6 Joan MIR 56

7 Johann ZARCO 51

8 Brad BINDER 48

9 Marc MARQUEZ 44

10 Miguel OLIVEIRA 43

11 Jack MILLER 42

12 Pol ESPARGARO 35

13 Jorge MARTIN 28

14 Maverick VIÑALES 27

15 Takaaki NAKAGAMI 21

16 Franco MORBIDELLI 18

17 Alex MARQUEZ 16

18 Marco BEZZECCHI 15

19 Luca MARINI 14

20 Andrea DOVIZIOSO 8

21 Darryn BINDER 6

22 Remy GARDNER 3

23 Raul FERNANDEZ 0

24 Fabio DI GIANNANTONIO 0

25 Stefan BRADL 0

26 Lorenzo SAVADORI 0