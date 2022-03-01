Diadora and Ducati announce partnership

the Ducati replica collection created in collaboration with diadora will be available from 1 March 2022

diadora and Ducati are proud to announce the signing of a sponsorship agreement with the 2021 MotoGP World Champion constructors and team as part of a multi-year contract that includes clothing and footwear for the team. A unique partnership both on and off the racing track: the Ducati replica collection created in collaboration with diadora will be available in all the company’s physical stores and can also be purchased online at diadora.com and ducati.com.



As technical partner and official supplier for the Ducati Lenovo Team, diadora will provide clothing, accessories and footwear for all occasions during the championship – starting from travel and representation, covering all activities on the track, to equipping the technical team with workwear through its Utility brand.



In addition to a series of polo shirts, shirts, t-shirts, sweaters, rucksacks, jackets and travel bags, diadora has created a customised version of its top running shoe for the Ducati Lenovo Team: Blushield Volo. Presented with an award at the Best Design Awards in the USA, Mythos Blushield Volo is the lightest style in the Blushield line and is now recognised, without doubt, as one of the Italian brand’s flagship models. Blushield Volo guarantees dynamic cushioning without compromising comfort. The Ducati red colour option represents a perfect union, encapsulating the spirit of the two brands.



The signing of a multi-year contract involves a plan shared by both companies to develop licenses for the workwear and running clothing sector, which will start from next season, giving birth to a partnership between two brands that have been a symbol of Italian excellence in technology and sport all over the world for more than half a century.



Claudio Domenicali, CEO of Ducati Motor Holding:

“We are very happy to have diadora alongside us once again – a prestigious partner with a proud Italian identity. Like Ducati, passion and performance represent the pillars of diadora’s identity. A relationship that involves not only the Racing team, but also the whole company, with products in line with the Ducati brand”



Enrico Moretti Polegato, President of diadora:

“Thanks to a partnership based on Italian identity, shared values and the constant search for excellence which distinguishes the two brands, diadora once again becomes a leader in motorsports alongside Ducati Corse. The agreement extends over several years, allowing our heritage brands to develop products together – products that are both highly technological and stylish, fully able to contribute to the success of the Team.”



About diadora

For over 70 years, diadora has written some of the most exciting pages in Sport history. Based in Caerano di San Marco, Italy, diadora has made high performance, excellent quality, the best of Italian design and style into the core elements of its sport and lifestyle products. Today diadora is present in over 60 countries globally and continues to expand. This is thanks to its wide range of innovative products focusing on sport performance – particularly running, football and tennis – and lifestyle lines, with its high-quality Heritage collection and Sportswear line, a modern mix of streetwear and sporting DNA.