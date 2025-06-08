Difficult weekend in Latvia for the Aruba.it – Ducati Factory MX Team riders

• Jeremy Seewer and the Desmo450 MX still in the top 10 of the world championship

The second half of the FIM Motocross World Championship kicked off this weekend on the sandy track of Kegums, Latvia. The eleventh round of the 2025 MXGP season was not particularly generous to the Aruba.it – Ducati Factory MX Team riders, who came away with results that fell short of the promise shown in the qualifying race.

Jeremy Seewer and Mattia Guadagnini lined up for race one on a circuit heavily affected by overnight rainfall, starting from 10th and 12th positions, respectively, based on their results from Saturday. Seewer got off to a good jump but couldn’t find a gap to corner with the leaders, getting caught in traffic at the first turn and dropping outside the top fifteen. Guadagnini made better use of the power of his Desmo450 MX, crossing the holeshot line near the top 10. However, he lost a few spots during the opening lap and eventually found himself in 13th, with his teammate close behind in 15th. After 17 demanding laps, Mattia crossed the finish line in 14th place, with Jeremy not far behind in 16th, having been slowed by a technical issue.

The beginning of moto two was more promising, with the Italian rider in 10th ahead of the Swiss. By the tenth lap, Seewer had overtaken his teammate and entered the top 10, but a technical problem a lap and a half from the end slowed him down, and he crossed the chequered flag in 18th. Guadagnini finished 12th. In the championship standings, Seewer remains in the top 10, while Guadagnini continues to gain points on the riders ahead of him.

Mattia Guadagnini: “This weekend was a step forward compared to the previous ones, but I’m still struggling to set a strong time in the timed practice sessions. On this track, the start was manageable even from the outside, and in qualifying, I was able to make up some positions, which allowed me to start from a better spot today. The track during the races was rough and in extreme condition, but I got off the line quite well in both motos. I lost a few positions in the early corners, but in race one I managed to recover and finished 14th. In race two, I was running in 10th until my body began to fade, and I dropped back to finish 12th, ending the day 12th overall. It’s certainly a better result than in the last few rounds, but it has to be a starting point to get back towards the front in the upcoming races.”

Jeremy Seewer: “There’s not much to say – on paper, it was a tough race. But in race two, things were actually going quite well until a crash with a lap and a half to go cost me a lot of positions. We’re struggling, but we understand why, and that’s a positive. We know what we need to work on, and we will. On hard pack tracks I can adapt better, but in these conditions, there’s still work to do. We’re definitely not giving up – everything is still new for us, and we just need more time.”