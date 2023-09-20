Donner Hard Enduro USHE Finale Norden Results

The finale of the US Hard Enduro took place at the Donner Ski Resort in Norden, CA. The qualifying race was a Hare Scramble on Saturday. Danny Lewis rode well in that event, securing a 4th place finish. The main race on Sunday was 4 hours long, with 10 miles of track. Riders had to wind through granite slabs, thick pine forests, wet creeks, and the open ski runs of the Donner Resort. Lewis made some navigational mistakes which pushed him down the finishing order to ninth place on the day. Tim Apolle rode a consistent race and finished in 7th place on his Beta 300 RR.
Event Results
Danny Lewis
9th Place
Class: Pro
Tim Apolle
7th Place
Class: Pro
Danny Lewis
Factory 300 RR
“Donner this year was really challenging. The race consisted of a two-hour hare scramble on Saturday which I got fourth overall in and a four-hour hard enduro on Sunday. I ended up ninth in the Sunday race due to some costly navigation issues. It’s always good to get some seat time on the west coast.”
Tim Apolle
Factory 300 RR
“So great to be back at the final round of the US Hard Enduro in Donner. I had a solid two days. I just missed a top 5 finish which was my goal. I’m still happy to be able to ride again after coming off my injury. I’m healthy and really motivated for everything that’s coming up.”
