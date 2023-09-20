Donner Hard Enduro USHE Finale Norden Results

Donner Hard Enduro, USHE Finale The finale of the US Hard Enduro took place at the Donner Ski Resort in Norden, CA. The qualifying race was a Hare Scramble on Saturday. Danny Lewis rode well in that event, securing a 4th place finish. The main race on Sunday was 4 hours long, with 10 miles of track. Riders had to wind through granite slabs, thick pine forests, wet creeks, and the open ski runs of the Donner Resort. Lewis made some navigational mistakes which pushed him down the finishing order to ninth place on the day. Tim Apolle rode a consistent race and finished in 7th place on his Beta 300 RR.