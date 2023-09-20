WORCS Round 7 Vernal Utah Results

The WORCS series was also back this weekend from a summer break. Dare DeMartile returned to the series for the first time after the injury he sustained at round four. This race was held at a new venue in Vernal, Utah that had 8.5 miles of fresh track with plenty of dust and silt. DeMartile rode just like he never had an injury with his easy and smooth riding style. He got off to a good start and was able to run in third place most of the race. This is where he would end the day, earning a podium finish on his first race back from injury.
Event Results
Dare DeMartile
3rd Place
Class: 450 Pro
Dare DeMartile
Factory 480 RR
“The first race back after the break was awesome. The track was brutal. It was really dusty and had horrible visibility throughout the race. We came in with one goal and that was to get a good start and finish the race. I’m very happy to put the Beta 480 on the podium and that we accomplished our goal for this weekend. Thanks to my team!”
