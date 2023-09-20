WORCS Round 7 Vernal Utah Results

DeMartile Podiums at First Race Back The WORCS series was also back this weekend from a summer break. Dare DeMartile returned to the series for the first time after the injury he sustained at round four. This race was held at a new venue in Vernal, Utah that had 8.5 miles of fresh track with plenty of dust and silt. DeMartile rode just like he never had an injury with his easy and smooth riding style. He got off to a good start and was able to run in third place most of the race. This is where he would end the day, earning a podium finish on his first race back from injury.