Double victory for the Italian in the Superpole Race and Race2 again

- At the end of the Italian Round in Cremona,Nicolò Bulega (Ducati) left nothing to his rivals, taking victory today in both the Superpole Race and Race2, completing the work that had already seen him take pole position and win Race1 yesterday. In all three races, the Italian rider used Pirelli Diablo Superbike tyres with the medium SC1 compound at the front, and the new E0126 supersoft development at the rear, the combination most used by the other riders on the grid as well.
· In addition to the victory, in the Superpole Race, Nicolò Bulega (Ducati) also set a new best race lap record. With 1’27.980 on the fourth lap, it improved the previous record set by Danilo Petrucci in the 2024 Superpole Race by three tenths. Both the short race and Race2, were faster than their 2024 counterparts: in both, the average lap improvement was almost nine tenths of a second.
· An Italian was also protagonist in WorldSSP, with Stefano Manzi (Yamaha) taking his second win of the weekend. The current championship leader confirmed the choice of tyres already adopted on Saturday, namely SC1 front and SCX rear, the same chosen by almost all riders on the grid. The new fastest race lap record was set by Jaume Masia, third at the finish line: the 1’32.001 he set on lap four improved Yari Montella’s previous record of 2024 by a full tenth of a second.
· In WorldWCR, the Klint Forward Racing team celebrated a double victory, with Roberta Ponziani and Maria Herrera sharing victories of the two races. All riders used Pirelli Diablo Superbike tyres in SC1 compound, for both the front and rear.
Great success for the E0126 supersoft, which proved to be a winning choice also today
“The new rear E0126 supersoft development was once again the winning choice today, in both the Superpole Race and Race2, proving and definitively sealing its effectiveness both in terms of lap performance and in terms of durability and consistency. The chronometric feedback and comments from riders were extremely constant and consistent both at Assen, on its first appearance, and here in Cremona. This is a very positive result for us, as it definitively confirms that the path we have taken with the new casing is the correct one to offer greater stability and feeling, and the compound has held up well even in difficult hot conditions, such as those found in Cremona. Clearly we do not expect this solution to be equally performing at all other circuits, each track has its own abrasiveness characteristics and weather conditions, so we will continue to weigh well the composition of the allocation from circuit to circuit, also strengthened by the fact that we now have very valid options in all ranges, with soft, medium and supersoft compounds. This allows us to cover the full spectrum of possible situations, while delivering fast, consistent and durable performances.”