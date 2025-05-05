Double victory for the Italian in the Superpole Race and Race2 again

· In addition to the victory, in the Superpole Race, Nicolò Bulega (Ducati) also set a new best race lap record. With 1’27.980 on the fourth lap, it improved the previous record set by Danilo Petrucci in the 2024 Superpole Race by three tenths. Both the short race and Race2, were faster than their 2024 counterparts: in both, the average lap improvement was almost nine tenths of a second.

· An Italian was also protagonist in WorldSSP, with Stefano Manzi (Yamaha) taking his second win of the weekend. The current championship leader confirmed the choice of tyres already adopted on Saturday, namely SC1 front and SCX rear, the same chosen by almost all riders on the grid. The new fastest race lap record was set by Jaume Masia, third at the finish line: the 1’32.001 he set on lap four improved Yari Montella’s previous record of 2024 by a full tenth of a second.

· In WorldWCR, the Klint Forward Racing team celebrated a double victory, with Roberta Ponziani and Maria Herrera sharing victories of the two races. All riders used Pirelli Diablo Superbike tyres in SC1 compound, for both the front and rear.