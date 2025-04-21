East Rutherford podium earned by Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s RJ Hampshire

Current 250SX West title-holder Hampshire put in a strong display during qualifying, powering his Husqvarna FC 250 Factory Edition to P2 on a technical track layout before taking second position in his Heat Race.

A fast start in the Main Event saw Hampshire in the top three on the opening lap, before posting what was a solid ride on a slick, hard-packed circuit to finish in second once more, and he sits just three points shy of the series lead with two rounds remaining.

reflected Hampshire. “I got a good start and just did my laps, as I just didn’t quite have it for Seth [Hammaker]. The track was super-tricky tonight and could catch you out if you weren’t careful, so I am happy with a P2. I feel like we’re peaking at the right time, so we’ll go out there and look for the win in Pittsburgh.” “This one was a step in the right direction in pretty much all areas for me,”. “I got a good start and just did my laps, as I just didn’t quite have it for Seth [Hammaker]. The track was super-tricky tonight and could catch you out if you weren’t careful, so I am happy with a P2. I feel like we’re peaking at the right time, so we’ll go out there and look for the win in Pittsburgh.”

For Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing teammate Stewart, P5 in 450SX qualifying was followed up by a solid fourth place in his Heat Race equipped with the Husqvarna FC 450 Factory Edition.

Stewart found himself in 12th position on the opening lap after a tough launch out of the gates, and would steadily make his way through the field across the Main Event. With riders having to balance both pace and smarts within MetLife Stadium, he would race to a well-earned P6 ride by race’s end, and maintains P5 in the standings.

commented Stewart. “The day was not too bad, it was nice to get away from the questionable weather of the last couple [rounds]! Heat Race went well with P4, and then Main Event, I just got a really bad start and was shuffled pretty far back. I made a lot of passes from there and felt like my ride was good, but we’ll come back and have another swing at it next week. Ups and downs are all part of the rollercoaster of racing, but we’re still on the Mookie train!” “New Jersey went alright for me,”“The day was not too bad, it was nice to get away from the questionable weather of the last couple [rounds]! Heat Race went well with P4, and then Main Event, I just got a really bad start and was shuffled pretty far back. I made a lot of passes from there and felt like my ride was good, but we’ll come back and have another swing at it next week. Ups and downs are all part of the rollercoaster of racing, but we’re still on the Mookie train!”

Next Race: April 26 – Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania April 26 – Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Results 450SX Class – East Rutherford

1. Chase Sexton (KTM)

2. Cooper Webb (Yamaha)

3. Aaron Plessinger (KTM)

6. Malcolm Stewart (Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing)

18. Justin Barcia (GASGAS)

Standings 450SX Class 2025 after 14 of 17 rounds

1. Cooper Webb, 300 points

2. Chase Sexton, 291

3. Ken Roczen, 255

5. Malcolm Stewart, 220

6. Aaron Plessinger, 206

7. Justin Barcia, 185

Results 250SX East Class – East Rutherford

1. Seth Hammaker (Kawasaki)

2. RJ Hampshire (Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing)

3. Tom Vialle (KTM)

Standings 250SX East Class 2025 after 8 of 10 rounds

1. Seth Hammaker, 142

2. RJ Hampshire, 139

3. Tom Vialle, 135