Endurance World Championship EWC 2021 Calendar

Team Suzuki Press Office – December 29.

The 2021 Endurance World Championship dates have been announced today and will comprise five rounds starting in France on April 17th and ending in Portugal on October 16th.

The Federation of International Motorcycling (FIM) https://www.fimewc.com/ also announced three major races will return to the calendar in 2021 after being postponed in 2020.

The 8 Hours of Oschersleben in Germany returns on May 23rd and the historic Suzuka 8 Hours in Japan on July18th – just before the start of the Tokyo Olympics. Also, the Bol d’Or will take place on the Paul Ricard Circuit at Le Castellet in France on September 18-19th.

The 12 Hours of Estoril in Portugal on October 16th will again be the series finale.

François Ribeiro, Head of Eurosport Events:

“We have not put the pandemic behind us as yet but ensuring the sport’s continuity remains a priority for 2021. Every single race will take place as scheduled whatever the conditions of spectator attendance at the circuits, and the 2021 calendar will help teams keep their costs in check. All of the championship’s big classic races are back to offer fans an exciting show ahead of the first-ever 24H de Spa Motos in June 2022.”

Jorge Viegas, FIM President:

“Once again we will do everything possible to ensure that the FIM Endurance World Championship has a worthy calendar, one that can offer all the protagonists a balanced and exciting competition. Even if the pandemic is not over, the FIM and Eurosport Events are continuing to work tirelessly to deliver an unforgettable show thanks to the ongoing support of the organisers and National Federations in each country.”

2021 FIM EWC provisional calendar:

Round 1: 17-18 April 2021 – 24 Heures Motos / Le Mans – France

Round 2: 23 May 2021 – 8 Hours of Oschersleben – Germany

Round 3: 18 July 2021 – Suzuka 8 Hours – Japan

Round 4: 18-19 September 2021 – Bol d’Or (24h) / Le Castellet – France

Round 5: 16 October 2021 – 12 Hours of Estoril – Portugal *

* Race on Saturday