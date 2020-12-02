Enter to Win Helmet Communicators from Cardo this Month

Plano, Texas (December 1, 2020) – Cardo Systems, the global market leader in Bluetooth and mesh communication systems for powersports riders, today declared December the “Month of Mesh.” In celebration of the month-long campaign, and just in time for the holidays, Cardo will offer its social media followers an opportunity to win a PACKTALK BOLD Duo and branded merchandise.

As industry innovators, Cardo introduced the world’s first helmet communicator that went beyond Bluetooth and paired riders via mesh connectivity. Cardo’s proprietary Dynamic Mesh Communication (DMC), found in its PACKTALK lineup, offers riders seamless pairing, automatically re-pairing, while providing a level of overall connectivity that’s superior to anything else on the market. Originally introduced in 2015 with the PACKTALK, Cardo has since expanded the PACKTALK lineup with DMC to now include the PACKTALK SLIM, PACKTALK BOLD and special-edition PACKTALK BLACK.

“We are pleased to celebrate mesh connectivity by rewarding our riders through a series of PACKTALK giveaways,” said Dan Emodi, Cardo Systems’ Chief Marketing Officer. “While we pride ourselves on having a robust lineup of Bluetooth and mesh models designed for various use cases, we have purposefully engineered the PACKTALK lineup with DMC for those riders who demand the most cutting-edge technology and superior ease of use for the ultimate rider-to-rider communication experience.”

Riders can enter for a chance to win a PACKTALK BOLD Duo and branded merchandise by visiting the entry page HERE. There, entrants will be asked to like Cardo’s Facebook page (@CardoSystemsGlobal) and test their knowledge by filling out a mesh questionnaire. Each PACKTALK BOLD Duo bundle includes two PACKTALK BOLD communications systems and Cardo-branded merchandise, including a shirt, hat, neck tube and helmet cushion. Three winners will be selected on December 15.

With a robust lineup of Bluetooth and mesh products, Cardo has a product for any rider, for any use case, at varying price points. Starting with Cardo’s Bluetooth FREECOM series, the FREECOM 1+, $139.95, was designed for two-up, rider-to-passenger communication. The FREECOM 2+, $169.95, provides two-way, mid-range Bluetooth communication, while the FREECOM 4+, $249.95, is the ultimate in four-way Bluetooth communication. Riders who prefer top-of-the-line technology can opt for Cardo’s PACKTALK lineup. Featuring DMC connectivity, riders can select between the PACKTALK SLIM, PACKTALK BOLD, both available for $339.95, and the new, special-edition PACKTALK BLACK available for $389.95.

Cardo Systems specializes in the design, development, manufacturing and sale of state-of-the-art wireless communication and entertainment systems for motorcycle riders. Since inception in 2004, Cardo has pioneered the vast majority of innovations for Bluetooth motorcycle communication systems. The company’s products, now available in over 100 countries, are the world’s leading communication devices for the motorcycle industry.