Entering 2023 with all-new Yamaha YZ450FM and fresh new look

Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP Team Showcase Powerful New Look!

Entering 2023 with the all-new YZ450FM and a fresh new look, the Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP team is fit, fast and ready for the start of the 2023 FIM Motocross World Championship. The seeds sown by Jeremy Seewer, Maxime Renaux and Glenn Coldenhoff in 2022, with each rider tasting victory on at least one occasion, have taken root and are growing fast into the new season.

Armed with Yamaha’s improved YZ450FM, which in 2023 is faster, lighter, slimmer, with enhanced stability and more agility than ever, all three riders are confident they have exactly what they need to challenge the MXGP crown while helping Yamaha defend its Manufacturer’s World Title.

(2023 aims to be the year of blue! Both Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP and MX2 teams, with Seewer, Renaux and Coldenhoff inside the premier class, and Jago Geerts, Thibault Benistant and Rick Elzinga in MX2 are looking stronger than ever.)

In celebration of Yamaha’s strengthened partnership with Monster Energy, Yamaha Motor Europe is proud to have its youngest team, the MJC Yamaha Official EMX125 team made up of Julius Mikula and Janis Reisulis, using livery that has been based on the look of the Monster Energy Yamaha Factory teams in MXGP, MX2, AMA Supercross, ProMotocross and MotoGP.

The team looks sharp and is excited to campaign Yamaha’s GYTR-kitted YZ125 in the EMX125 Championship this year.