Esports Challenge: The BMW M 1000 RR conquers the virtual racetrack

Munich. BMW Motorrad Esports and the RIDE 4 game are offering motorcycle and gaming fans all over the world the opportunity to test themselves on the virtual BMW M 1000 RR and win attractive prizes. In a total of three ‘Weekly Challenges’, entrants battle it out to set the fastest time in individual time trials. After the opening week at the circuit in Donington at the end of April, round two starts on 12th July. This time it is a night time attack at the virtual Suzuka Circuit.

The BMW M 1000 RR, the digital version of which is the bike used in the BMW Motorrad Esports Challenge, is the top-of-the-range model from BMW Motorrad Motorsport and is used in the FIM Superbike World Championship. Taking part in the three ‘Weekly Challenges’ gives gamers the chance to feel like real racers and slip into the role of BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team riders Tom Sykes (GBR) and Michael van der Mark (NED).

The competition takes place on the RIDE 4 racing game. This is available on various games consoles (Playstation 4/5, Xbox One/Series X/S) and on Steam. During the one-week challenge, each player has an unlimited number of chances to fine-tune his racing line and set his personal best time.

As well as enjoying competing, entrants can also check out the official ranking in the BMW Motorrad Esports Challenge, view the opposition’s times and win attractive prizes by registering free of charge at https://b.mw/Motorrad_Esports_EN. BMW Motorrad Esports presents prizes to the ten fastest riders in each of the three ‘Weekly Challenges’ with the BMW M 1000 RR. The winners can each look forward to a motorcycle helmet.

The first BMW ‘Weekly Challenge’ took place between 26th April and 2nd May. A player from China set the fastest time of 1:24.605 minutes at the circuit in Donington. Round two takes place this week. The venue this time is the iconic circuit in Suzuka (JPN), at which entrants will ride at night. The third ‘Weekly Challenge’ is scheduled for 27thSeptember to 3rd October.

About BMW Esports.

BMW has been collaborating with five of the world’s best teams as a partner in the classic League of Legends game since 2020. Cloud 9, FNATIC, FunPlus Phoenix, G2 Esports and T1 fly the BMW colours in the biggest events in the industry. The highlight of the first collaborative season in 2020 was the Worlds, in which G2 esports and FNATIC made it to the knock-out stage of the finals in the battle of the world’s best teams. G2 Esports even made it to the semi-final. The Dota 2 specialists OG Esport are a new addition to the ‘United in Rivalry’ squad as of 2021. The involvement in Esports gives BMW completely new touch points with a dynamic, rapidly growing community; making Esports an important future field for BMW marketing activities. BMW has prominent representatives in sim racing as well, and has integrated BMW SIM Racing into its racing programme as a standalone pillar. The BMW SIM Cups attract the world’s best sim racers, who do battle for wins, titles and attractive cash prizes in virtual BMW racing cars. BMW SIM Racing teams are taking part for the first time in 2021. BS+COMPETITION, G2 Esports, Team GB and Team Redline represent BMW on various simulation platforms.

The BMW Group.

With its four brands BMW, MINI, Rolls-Royce and BMW Motorrad, the BMW Group is the world’s leading premium manufacturer of automobiles and motorcycles and also provides premium financial and mobility services. The BMW Group production network comprises 31 production and assembly facilities in 15 countries; the company has a global sales network in more than 140 countries. In 2020, the BMW Group sold over 2.3 million passenger vehicles and more than 169,000 motorcycles worldwide. The profit before tax in the financial year 2020 was € 5.222 billion on revenues amounting to € 98.990 billion. As of 31 December 2020, the BMW Group had a workforce of 120,726 employees. The success of the BMW Group has always been based on long-term thinking and responsible action. The company set the course for the future at an early stage and consistently makes sustainability and efficient resource management central to its strategic direction, from the supply chain through production to the end of the use phase of all products.