ESPY Award nomination Best Athlete Men’s Action Sports Category

Tomac clinched his second supercross premier class title a weekend early, much to the delight of the home crowd in Denver, Colorado. It was an impressive debut season with the team as he rode his Yamaha YZ450F to seven victories, including an impressive five-race win streak and also a record-breaking sixth victory at the legendary Daytona International Speedway. The Coloradan has also been building momentum in the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship. He sits second in the 450MX points standings and recently closed the gap to seven points as the series approaches the halfway point.

Joining him in the Best Athlete, Men’s Action Sports Category is freestyle skier Alex Hall, skateboarder Yuto Horigome and snowboarder Ayumu Hirano. Fans can vote for the reigning Monster Energy AMA Supercross 450SX Champion until 8 pm ET, on Sunday, July 17.