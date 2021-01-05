Sim Racing: 2021 Brings larger range of formats, race cars and platforms

Munich. After their successful debut in the 2020 season, this year’s BMW SIM Cups offer an even wider range of race formats, cars and sim platforms on which they take place. The BMW SIM GT Cup, BMW SIM M2 CS Racing Cup and BMW SIM Time Attack offer the world’s best sim racers the opportunity to qualify on the iRacing, rFactor 2 and Assetto Corsa Competizione platforms for the grand finals at BMW SIM Live 2021, and to win attractive prize money. The races will be streamed live on the BMW Motorsport social media channels.

“Having introduced our new BMW SIM Cup formats at BMW SIM Live last December, it is now time to get down to the serious business, as the first races are just around the corner,” said Rudolf Dittrich, Head of BMW Motorsport SIM Racing. “We are understandably excited to see how our new race formats and the wider range of BMW race cars will be received by the sim racing community. We are now active on three major platforms: iRacing, rFactor 2 and Assetto Corsa Competizione. This allows us to reach a far larger group of sim racers and their fans than last year. We are obviously hoping to attract a lot of top-class competitors, as well as to receive expert feedback on our race formats and cars, which helps us to keep improving all the time. I am looking forward to spectacular events – both during the season and at the grand finals, which will take place at BMW SIM Live 2021.”

BMW SIM GT Cup – iRacing.

The BMW SIM GT Cup is the successor to the BMW SIM 120 Cup. Divided into two seasons, a total of ten races will take place in 2021. In the five rounds that comprise Season 1, sim racers go head to head in teams of two in the BMW M8 GTE. In Season 2, the new BMW M4 GT3 will be the car of choice for the teams. The winners of the first four races of each season qualify directly for the grand final at BMW SIM Live 2021. They are joined by the top two teams in the fifth race of the respective seasons. A total prize purse of 4,200 US dollars is up for grabs for the top three teams in the first four races of each season. As in 2020, the races are 120 minutes long and include a mandatory driver changeover. The dates have already been confirmed for Season 1 in the BMW M8 GTE, with the opening round taking place at the virtual ‘Daytona International Speedway’ on 17th January. The dates and circuits for the second season, in the BMW M4 GT3, will be announced at a later date.

Dates, Season 1:

17th January: Daytona

7th March: Suzuka

21st March: Silverstone

2nd May: Road Atlanta

16th May: Nürburgring (Season 1 final)

BMW SIM M2 CS Racing Cup – rFactor 2.

Same car, same simulation platform, but new format. This year’s BMW SIM M2 CS Racing Cup features as a support series for the popular and top-class rFactor 2 GT Pro Series. As a result, the BMW one-make cup will take place at different racetracks, whereas it was previously held exclusively at the Nürburgring and on the Nordschleife. As with the BMW SIM GT Cup, two seasons are planned over the course of the year. Each will consist of six races. The action gets underway on 8th March at Imola. The dates have already been confirmed for all the races in the first season, with the dates for the second season to follow later. The winners of each race will qualify for the final at BMW SIM Live. The top three at each event will share a total prize purse of € 1,850.

Dates, Season 1:

8th March: Imola

22nd March: Spa-Francorchamps

5th April: Silverstone

19th April: Nürburgring

3rd May: Sebring

17th May: Circuit still to be confirmed

BMW SIM Time Attack by Assetto Corsa Competizione.

New simulation platform, new race format, new car. BMW SIM Time Attack by Assetto Corsa Competizione takes the form of a lap time competition on circuits that change monthly. Each month, the competitor who sets the fastest lap time, at the wheel of the virtual BMW M4 GT4, qualifies for BMW SIM Live 2021. What makes this competition so special is that every single member of the Assetto Corsa Competizione community may enter. More details on the racetracks and start times will be announced at a later date.