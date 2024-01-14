Extensive and challenging stage seven of 2024 Dakar Rally Results

Maintaining a consistent speed throughout the challenging 483-kilometre special, which took competitors along winding, rocky paths before transitioning into a stretch of dunes, Benavides steadily improved his position to ultimately secure his runner-up finish. The excellent result ensures the FR 450 Rally rider retained his eighth-place position in the overall rankings with five stages left to complete.

Stage eight of the Dakar will see riders cover a total of 678 kilometres, of which 458 will be the timed special raced against the clock.

Luciano Benavides: “I’m really pleased with how today’s stage has gone for me. We made some changes to the bike and they have really paid off – even on the many different terrains today, the bike felt good, and that helped to increase my confidence. It was a long stage but I was able to settle into a good rhythm for much of the special. I did make a couple of mistakes that cost me some time, but on the whole, it was a really positive stage. The goal now is to carry this feeling into tomorrow and the rest of the rally.”

2024 Dakar Rally – Stage 7 Provisional Classification

1. Jose Ignacio Cornejo (Honda) 5:18:33

2. Luciano Benavides (Husqvarna) 5:21:45

3. Kevin Benavides (KTM) 5:22:05

4. Ross Branch (Hero) 5:25:09

5. Ricky Brabec (Honda) 5:25:59

2024 Dakar Rally – Provisional Overall Classification [After Stage 7]

1. Ricky Brabec (Honda) 32:37:20

2. Ross Branch (Hero) 32:37:21

3. Jose Ignacio Cornejo (Honda) 32:44:08

4. Adrien Van Beveren (Honda) 32:51:59

5. Kevin Benavides (KTM) 33:01:59

…

8. Luciano Benavides (Husqvarna) 33:20:32