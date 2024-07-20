Great comeback from tenth place for Ducati WorldSSP at Czech Republic

autista fourth after a great comeback from tenth place. Difficult race for Bulega (P6). Perfect race for Huertas with fifth consecutive in victory in WorldSSP

It was a complex Saturday for the Aruba.it Racing – Ducati team at the Most (Czech Republic).

Alvaro Bautista first had to deal with a lacklustre qualifying session (P7) and then a three-position penalty that forced him to start from the fourth row. The Spanish rider, however, was the protagonist of a solid comeback. However, many duels he won up to fourth place did not allow him to get close to the podium group.

Nicolò Bulega made a good start from fourth position and immediately chased down Iannone (Ducati), whom he overtook on lap 6 to move into second place. By the middle of the race, however, a drop in his rear tyre didn’t let him defend the podium zone, finishing sixth.

Alvaro Bautista (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati #1)

“The fourth place is a good result in light of the starting position. I have to say, though, that the feeling with the bike was slightly less than I felt during free practice. I don’t know if losing the left wing due to contact with Petrucci (Ducati) at the first chicane had an effect but we’ll certainly have to study the data well to take a step forward tomorrow.’

Nicolò Bulega (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati #11)

“I can’t be thrilled but at the same time, I’m not too disappointed either because I didn’t have a great feeling with the bike today. At the start, with the new tyre, I was able to ride well but then when the grip dropped I had a few problems. We have to fix some details but I am still confident for tomorrow”.

WorldSSP

Adrian Huertas was the protagonist of a superb race. In the first three laps, the Spanish rider battled with Montella (Ducati) and Manzi (Yamaha) then managed to create a gap that allowed him to pass with a margin under the chequered flag and celebrate his fifth consecutive victory in WorldSSP.

Adrian Huertas (Aruba.it Racing WSSP)

“I am very happy with this race. It is an important result that the team deserves for the quality of the work done so far. Yes, it is true, it is the fifth consecutive victory but we have to stay focused on the performance without looking at the standings”.