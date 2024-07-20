With the new Pirelli rear tyre, Razgatlioğlu takes Race 1 in Most

The first day of races for the sixth round of the FIM World Superbike Championship being hosted in Most, Czech Republic, had Toprak Razgatlioğlu (ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team) in pole position and then winning Race 1, with wide margins ahead of his rivals. In Superpole, the Turkish BMW rider capitalised on the advantage of high grip offered by the rear SC0, combined with the SC1 front, to break the all-time track lap record by more than 7 tenths. The brand new SC1 rear development solution in D0286 specification that Pirelli introduced for the Czech race proved to be a valid choice in both practice and in Race 1, which Razgatlioğlu won with an authoritative advantage ahead of Danilo Petrucci (Barni Spark Racing Team / Ducati), second across the line, almost six seconds later. Adrian Huertas (Aruba.it Racing WorldSSP Team – Ducati) won WorldSSP Race 1. After starting from the second spot on the grid with the standard SC1 front and SC0 rear tyre combination, the Spanish rider took the top step of the podium with an advantage of almost four seconds ahead of Valentin Debise (Evan Bros. WorldSSP Yamaha Team). Positive début for the new rear, record-setting SC0



“We can consider ourselves satisfied with this race Saturday in Most because the rear solutions that we brought all confirmed outstanding performance and each one played its role. In WorldSBK, we are following a development path to evolve the SC1 rear with the goal of maintaining the tyre’s current grip levels, increasing protection against wear for those tracks where the abrasive asphalt and particular layout might accentuate it – typically circuits like Most and Phillip Island. The new rear D0286, which made its début right here in Most, is part of this project. It is a brand new tyre and already in the free practice sessions, it performed well and the riders gave us good feedback in terms of feeling. It was precisely with this solution that Razgatlioğlu had set the new all-time track lap record already in free practice on Saturday morning. The new development SC1 was also the option most of the riders on the grid preferred, including the three who finished on the podium. The decision to bring the SC0 rear instead of the SCQ for qualifying in order to compensate for the highly abrasive Czech asphalt proved to be a record-breaking choice, given the fact that Razgatlioğlu set the new all-time track record, breaking the old one from last year by more than 7 tenths of a second.” WorldSBK · Toprak Razgatlioğlu (ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team) was the fastest rider in all the sessions held during the first two days and, already in free practice on Saturday morning, using a standard SC1 front tyre and an SC1 development solution in D0286 specification at the rear, he broke his own 2023 all-time track lap record by almost a tenth of a second. He then improved further by more than 7 tenths in Superpole, exploiting the higher grip offered by the standard SC0 rear, the option Pirelli had allocated for qualifiers and the Superpole Race for this weekend instead of the usual Extrasoft SCQ.



· In Race 1, almost all the riders on the grid chose the new SC1 development tyre in D0286 specification for the rear. Only the three Kawasaki riders, Alex Lowes, Axel Bassani, and Tito Rabat, along with BMW rider Scott Redding, opted for the standard SC1 For the front, an amazing 21 riders went with the SC1, whereas Ducati riders Andrea Iannone and Nicolò Bulega chose the SC2 – both standard options. ⁠ WorldSSP · The top time in Superpole on Friday, done by Yari Montella (Barni Spark Racing Team – Ducati) with SC1 front and SC0 rear, is also the new all-time track lap record for the category, three and a half tenths faster than Nicolò Bulega’s 2023 record. · In Race 1, all the riders on the grid, including those who finished on the podium, chose the SC1 front combined with the SC0 rear, both standard. Stefano Manzi (Pata Yamaha Ten Kate Racing), who finished third, set the new race lap record, breaking Nicolò Bulega’s 2023 record by almost two tenths.