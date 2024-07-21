Military Appreciation weekend at 2024 Washougal National

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing rider Malcolm Stewart finished seventh and Christian Craig ninth overall in Washougal’s eighth round of the 2024 AMA Pro Motocross Championship, continuing their consistent top-10 form in the 450MX division during the Military Appreciation weekend of the series.

Stewart placed his Husqvarna FC 450 Rockstar Edition into seventh position at the conclusion of qualifying and then he charged through the pack to 10th in the opening moto. This afternoon’s second outing went far more smoothly, impressing on his way to a sixth-place finish and taking home P7 overall. Malcolm is also seventh in the championship standings.

Stewart said. "I actually got off to an okay start in Moto 1, but came together with another rider and both went down, so I had to get up and charge from the back of the pack. In the next moto, my start was way better and I rode really hard all the way towards the end. I'm happy with everything, we rode good all day, and we'll enjoy this two-week break – maybe do some fishing and hang out with the family before we get into the last three!" "Washougal was good and practice was actually really strong for me,"

Directly behind his teammate in qualifying, Craig had the eighth gate pick for the premier class races, in which he managed a 7-12 scorecard. Sitting ninth in points, it was another important step in his return to competition during the outdoors and he will take advantage of the next two weekends off to make further gains.

Craig reflected. "Moto 1, I made my way up to seventh and was able to stay there, so was pretty stoked with that. In the second moto I damaged my shifter on a rut or something about midway through, and was stuck in second gear following that. I salvaged what I could, so look forward to getting my arm a little stronger in the break, and we'll come out swinging for the last three." "Qualifying was good, I was comfortable straight away, and always enjoy coming here,"

In his first appearance at Washougal – known for its technical, shady nature – Casey Cochran endured a more challenging day out in 250MX. The Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing rider rode his Husqvarna FC 250 Rockstar Edition to 12th in qualifying, followed by 15th in Moto 1 and 13th in Moto 2. As a result, he was 15th overall and is ranked 11th in points.

Cochran commented. "I struggled to get comfortable with the track, which showed in my results. I didn't make great starts today either, but we know what we need to work on, and we will come out stronger following the break." "It was a tough day for me today,"

Next Race: August 10 – Unadilla, New York

Results 450MX Class – Washougal National

1. Chase Sexton (USA), KTM

2. Aaron Plessinger (USA), KTM

3. Jason Anderson (USA), Kawasaki

7. Malcolm Stewart (USA), Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing

9. Christian Craig (USA), Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing

Standings 450MX Class 2024 after 8 of 11 rounds

1. Chase Sexton, 360 points

2. Hunter Lawrence, 332

3. Justin Cooper, 284

4. Aaron Plessinger, 281

7. Malcolm Stewart, 213

9. Christian Craig, 161

10. Justin Barcia, 148

Results 250MX Class – Washougal National

1. Haiden Deegan (USA), Yamaha

2. Tom Vialle (FRA), KTM

3. Jo Shimoda (JPN), Honda

4. Ryder DiFrancesco (USA), GASGAS

5. Pierce Brown (USA), GASGAS

11. Julien Beaumer (USA), KTM

15. Casey Cochran (USA), Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing

Standings 250MX Class 2024 after 8 of 11 rounds

1. Haiden Deegan, 361 points

2. Tom Vialle, 307

3. Levi Kitchen, 291

7. Pierce Brown, 195

9. Ryder DiFrancesco, 181

11. Casey Cochran, 153

13. Julien Beaumer, 148