Qualifying wasn’t our priority says Honda at Suzuka 8 Hours

Following yesterday’s combined qualifying sessions, five Honda-powered teams secured spots in the Top 10 Trial, which determine the starting grid for Sunday’s 45th Coca-Cola Suzuka 8 Hours Endurance Race.

Before the Top 10 Trial, the free practice session was held on Saturday 20th from 12:15pm 3pm, where Team HRC with Japan Post (Takumi Takahashi, Teppei Nagoe and Johann Zarco) clocked the third fastest time at 2’07.181.

Only Takahashi and Zarco took part in the free practice session in preparation for the Top 10 Trial as they were the two selected riders. Takahashi and Zarco finished with best times of 2’07.753 and 2’07.348 respectively.

F.C.C. TSR Honda France, with Mike di Meglio, Josh Hook and Alan Techer, finished in fourth place with a lap time of 02:07.468 followed by SDG Team HARC-PRO. Honda.

At the Top 10 Trial, the first rider on the track was Kazuki Ito on the Honda Dream RT SAKURAI HONDA with a time of 02:07.453 and with this result, he placed his team in the tenth-grid position.

The next team was F.C.C. TSR Honda France with Techer. The Frenchman was very happy with his lap time, as he achieved his best lap of the week at 02:06.836. Techer’s teammate, Hook, wasn’t able to improve on the Frenchman’s time, and F.C.C. TSR Honda France secured the eighth-place grid position.

SDG Team HARC-PRO. Honda, with rider Naomichi Uramoto, was the next team to take the track. However, Uramoto’s lap time was not better than his teammate Yuki Kunii’s, who had clocked a time of 02:06.286, securing the sixth position.

Taiga Hada from the Astemo Honda Dream SI Racing team clocked a lap time of 02:07.165. With teammate Kohta Nozane having a crash, Hada’s time placed the Astemo Honda Dream SI Racing team in fifth place.

Team HRC with Japan Post’s Takumi Takahashi, who holds the all-Japan Suzuka track record of 2:03.592, thrilled all the crowd. Takahashi set an impressive time of 2:05.621, but his teammate, MotoGP rider Johann Zarco, clocked an even faster time of 2:05.531, ultimately securing third place on the starting grid for tomorrow.

Team HRC with Japan Post, very satisfied with its results so far, is ready to chase its third consecutive victory in Japan’s round.

F.C.C. TSR Honda France, confident with the last works on the Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP race settings, is approaching the 45th Coca-Cola Suzuka 8 Hours Endurance Race with determination.

F.C.C. TSR Honda France

Qualifying wasn’t our priority as we knew that we didn’t have the pace, so it was unnecessary to take any risk. We are happy to start where we are, inside the top 10 and I think we still can make a good race from there. The goal was to work on the race setting in a short amount of time that we have and that’s what we did. The bike is in a much better place than when we started and that’s positive, we need more time but this is what we have but we can still make a good job nevertheless.

F.C.C. TSR Honda France

During the Top 10 Trial, Alan did a very good job but we knew that we couldn’t push more as we were racing with the race bike, so it was very important not to make any mistake. Bearing this in mind, it was a great result to set 02:06.836 and let’s see tomorrow as the weather forecast looks very hot so let’s see the bike performance.

F.C.C. TSR Honda France

The team continued working on the bike today and our target is the race, we weren’t focused on the qualifying. Personally, I am very happy because I made my first 2.06 and for me it is perfect. But the most important for tomorrow race is not crash and overall, I am very happy with the team work and my team mates.

Team HRC with Japan Post

I don’t particularly enjoy top ten trials where you have to go all out in just one lap, but I managed to achieve a time in the 5-second range, which is a significant benchmark for Zarco, who will be racing behind me. With this time, I believe Zarco was able to push to his limit. We’ve made good progress so far, and I’m excited for the race. I aim to win my 30th Honda race and make all our supporters proud. Japan Post’s employees are here to cheer me on, so I’ll aim for victory to show my appreciation for their support.

Team HRC with Japan Post

I’ve never done a Top 10 Trial before, but it was a very new experience for me. I did my best, although I didn’t get to the 4-second mark, but the three of us are consistent and we will aim for the win in the race. If I can win, it will be a great experience.

Team HRC with Japan Post

I wanted to ride in the Top 10 Trial, but the team decided otherwise. Despite that, I’ll persevere and aim to secure a win. I’m determined to give my best for the team in the final.

SDG Team HARC-PRO. Honda

I was nervous because it was my first Top 10 Trial, but I ended up enjoying it. I was able to concentrate well and ride with confidence. In the final, the three of us will need to work together and avoid any mistakes. If we can do that, we should achieve a good result.

SDG Team HARC-PRO. Honda

Yuki set a good time, so we will start the race in sixth position on the grid, the same as our qualifying position on Friday. The Top 10 Trial has a strong event element, so it’s good that we were able to complete it successfully. It’s an endurance race and it’s good if you’re not too far back on the grid. It’s important that we can show what we’ve built up so far in the race, so we’ll stay focused as a team.

SDG Team HARC-PRO. Honda

I had a little pain in my shoulder after the free practice, but physically I’m fine. Yuki and Uramoto did a great job and the team did a great job too, so we can start from a good position, 6th. Now I’ll prepare thoroughly for the race and do my best in my first Suzuka 8 Hours.

