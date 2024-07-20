Battle for podium with some commanding first lap moves at WorldSBK Czech Republic

Gardner Fights to Fifth on Saturday in Most

Remy Gardner enjoyed a strong run to finish fifth in the opening race of the weekend at Autodrom Most, Czech Republic.

The GYTR GRT Yamaha riders put Free Practice 3 session to good use, getting in solid laps ahead of the Tissot Superpole qualifier. A strong Superpole for Gardner saw him secure fifth place on the grid (1’30.889), which meant a second row start for Race 1 – his time matching the pole position from 2023. On the other side of the garage, Dominique Aegerter struggled in the low grip conditions, qualifying 17th (1’31.533).

In the opening race under the Most sunshine, Gardner enjoyed a strong start, joining the battle for the podium with some commanding first lap moves. He maintained a strong pace until the end of the race, fighting hard to cross the line fifth. Meanwhile, Aegerter recovered with consistent race pace, battling for points and finishing 13th at the chequered flag.

SUPERPOLE RESULTS

RACE 1 RESULTS

Remy Gardner – Superpole: P5 / Race 1: P5

“Overall I think we can be satisfied with the result. The qualifying was very good, I was able to make a great lap and being able to start from P5. Then, in Race 1 I had some great battles and tried to stay close with the front group, managing to build a good race overall fighting against the other riders. We’ll try to improve even more tomorrow, so we’re looking forward to it.”

Dominique Aegerter – Superpole: P17 / Race 1: P13

“It was a complicated day to be honest. In the qualifying unfortunately we couldn’t climb higher than 17th and that made things difficult for the race. I tried my best and recovered some positions going on to score some points. I think we’ll have a tough Sunday as well, but we’ll keep working hard to improve our performance, trying to bounce back tomorrow.”