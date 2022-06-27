Extensive trophy collection even bigger after MotoAmerica Washington Win

Team Suzuki Press Office – June 26.

Sam Lochoff (SS): Suzuki GSX-R750 – 3rd

Tyler Scott (SS): Suzuki GSX-R750 – 5th

Liam Grant (SS) – Suzuki GSX-R750 – 9th

Richie Escalante (SBK): Suzuki GSX-R1000R – 10th

Suzuki Motor USA and Team Hammer added to their extensive trophy collection with another podium performance as the 2022 MotoAmerica AMA/ FIM North American Road Racing campaign resumed at Ridge Motorsports Park in Shelton, Washington, on Saturday.

Vision Wheel M4 ECSTAR Suzuki teammates Samuel Lochoff and Tyler Scott were both in podium contention throughout a thrilling MotoAmerica Supersport contest.

Scott was in the spotlight early; the 16-year-old stormed to the holeshot and held firm aboard his new-generation Suzuki GSX-R750 in second position for over half the contest. Over the second half of the race, he was joined by Lochoff and two other adversaries as a four-rider shootout took shape for the final two steps on the podium.

Despite still suffering from a broken right ankle, Lochoff managed to continue his forward push, fighting up to third despite a near fall in the race’s early stages.

With Scott close behind in fifth, Lochoff was overtaken for third on the race’s final lap. Undeterred, the South African executed a timely counterattack to reclaim a spot on the podium at the last possible moment.

Lochoff said: “We had a little off in qualifying and had a pretty bad impact on my ankle. It’s not going to heal anytime soon if I keep riding, but I love this. This has been a struggle, not getting the results we know we’re capable of. But now we’re back on the podium, it feels like a win, and the team definitely worked for it. I’m really happy to be making progress. I really want to thank my crew who worked late into the night preparing my bike.”

Scott led the race early and fought for the podium, but lost pace as his tyres faded.

Vision Wheel M4 ECSTAR Suzuki’s Liam Grant added to Lochoff’s third and Scott’s fifth by finishing ninth as the young racer continues to improve. Furthermore, Suzuki’s GSX-R750s accounted for a full half of the race’s top 10, adding additional momentum to this landmark motorcycle’s return to national competition.

Meanwhile, to call the day eventful for the Vision Wheel M4 ECSTAR Suzuki Superbike duo of Richie Escalante and Jake Lewis would be an understatement.

After showcasing promising speed in qualifying, Superbike rookie Escalante suffered a big high side on the race’s opening lap. A separate incident moments later brought out a red flag, but Escalante was unable to make the restart.

However, Lewis then suffered a hard fall of his own while running sixth shortly after the restart, bringing out another red flag. While Lewis didn’t make the second complete start, Escalante did, starting from the back of the grid in the eight-lap sprint race.

The Mexican ace made the most of the valuable track time and charged his way forward throughout the remainder of the race. Escalante made one final pass just before the chequered flag to break into the top 10 in tenth.

Escalante said: “I was disappointed to crash at the original start because I felt great on the bike today. I had a big moment in the rear and couldn’t control the bike – it was my first high side on the Superbike. I’m okay, and big thanks to the team for repairing the bike. I was very happy to have another chance to get back out there and make the most possible points.”