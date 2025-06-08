F.C.C. TSR Honda France is back on top winning the 8 Hours of Spa Motos

F.C.C. TSR Honda France claimed a well-deserved and hard-fought victory at the 8 Hours of Spa Motos, overcoming unpredictable weather, tricky track conditions, and intense competition.

Starting from 4th on the grid with the Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP #5, the team approached the race with a clear strategy: stay focused, be cautious, and score maximum points in challenging conditions.

Corentin Perolari was the first rider to take the start aboard the Honda #5 and after an impressive start, he led the first lap and set already the race lap record. After a strong 45-minute opening stint, Perolari handed over to Alan Techer, who rejoined the race in 3rd position.

Perolari and Techer alternated fast stints between both of them aware that consistency and avoiding mistakes were key to success on a demanding, ever-changing track.

By 3pm, Techer was leading the race but heavy rainfall appeared and he was forced to pit for rain tyres and rejoining the race in 3rd place.

At the half of the race, Honda #5 had climbed back into second place. Perolari reclaimed the lead entering the penultimate hour of the race, increasing the gap by 1 lap and maintaining full focus to the end.

Thanks to the team’s smart strategy, rider performance, and with a complete reliability on the Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP, the Honda #5 entered the last hour and a half firmly in the lead. Techer crossed the finish line with a gap of over 50 seconds ahead of the runner-up, sealing a dominant and well-earned victory for F.C.C. TSR Honda France

With a total of 58 points earned from qualifying and the race, F.C.C. TSR Honda France has climbed to 4th place in the provisional FIM Endurance World Championship standings.

This strong result puts the team in a solid position as they look ahead to the next race, the Round 3 of the 2025 FIM EWC at the iconic Suzuka 8 Hours on August 3rd.

Tati team AVA6 racing with a newly squad for the race achieved an impressive seventh result in the race with 2 rookies out of three riders, demonstrated a strong determination and cohesion to achieved a solid race.

Starting from 5th on the grid, John McPhee immediately adopt a high pace for his very first endurance race, and his first time at Spa-Francorchamps. On a dry track, the Scottish rider quickly overtook three riders to place the Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP #4 in second place.

During the first hours, the team was in the leading group, between the 3rd and the 5th place. The arrival of the first showers forced the team to adjust its strategy: the offensive plan has to be replaced by a defensive tactic.

The following stints have been done with rigor and regularity. Thanks to an excellent behavior on the track and in the pits, the team build in emergency, composed of Hugo Clère, John McPhee, and Charlie Nesbitt, crossed the finish line in a promising 7th place overall.

National Motos Honda FMA claimed another well-earned podium in the Superstock category, with the Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP #55 ridden by the solid trio of Valentin Suchet, Guillaume Raymond, and John Nigon.

Despite qualifying only 9th on the grid in the Superstock class, the team remained focused, knowing that patience and consistency would be key due to the unstable weather and changing track conditions. Step by step, they climbed their way to the podium positions.

Delivering a remarkable comeback from the middle stages of the race, the French squad placed the Honda #55 into second place entering the final quarter. With no mistakes, strong reliability from the Fireblade, and a great teamwork, Raymond crossed the finish line in third position, an important result in the team’s ambition to renew the FIM EWC World Cup.

The Wójcik Racing Team #777 SST made an impressive debut in their first race of the season, securing a solid 5th place finish in his category. Demonstrating speed and consistency throughout the event, the team showed strong potential for the races ahead.

Other Superstock results for Honda-powered teams are Slider Endurance, who crossed the line in 7th place, followed by Honda No Limits in 9th. TRT27 AZ Moto claimed 13th place, while AG Racing Team completed the race in 14th.

Dafy-RAC 41-Honda started from 13th on the grid in their category, with Chris Leesch riding the Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP #41. The team was running in fourth place at the halfway point of the race with consistent lap times shared by the three riders. Unfortunately, a mechanical failure forced the team to retire from the race midway through.