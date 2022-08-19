Fake News? From Spanish holiday to professional Motocross racer in a week

From Balsareny, Spain, Farres is one of the sport’s up-and-coming talents. In 2020, he was crowned champion in the Spanish national motocross championship’s 125cc class and is currently leading the MX Youngster Cup, the 250 class in the German national motocross championship. The 19-year-old has also won some rounds this season in the European Motocross Championship and has scored three top 10 finishes in the FIM World Motocross Championship’s MX2 class. Guillem will also compete in this year’s Motocross of Nations at RedBud for Team Spain in the MX2 category.

On the heels of his best moto result – a fourth-place finish last weekend at Unadilla – Romano was looking to build on the momentum from his home race. Unfortunately, on Tuesday, the rookie crashed while training at the team’s track in Cairo, Georgia, and injured his thumb. An update on his return will come at a later date, as will an update on teammates Matt LeBlanc and Levi Kitchen, who are back riding and working on getting back to racing.