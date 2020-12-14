Total Motorcycle; faster than a speeding motorcycle. More powerful than a locomotive. Able to leap tall buildings in a single bound! Well, maybe not be able to leap buildings but the site is now super fast thanks to our new server! We will be doubling the memory, changing from mechanical hard drives to solid state hard drives and adding a new Xeon processor as well! It’s upgrades across the board! The new server will speed up the site’s loading, page loading, access times, all around great stuff.
Intel® Xeon® Processor E3-1230 v3
32GB RAM
SATA HDDs
New server:
Intel® Xeon® Processor E3-1270 v6
64GB RAM
SSDs
Please REPORT IN THIS THREAD if you see anything a miss or have any questions or concerns. Thank you for supporting TMW, your support allows us to keep updated on the back end and keep everything going smoothly and quickly for you! Support us via Patreon, donation or by simply clicking on a few ads a day that interest you, it all makes a difference.
Each day we post new 2021 motorcycles and Daily News, plus each Friday we do an Inspiration Friday, and don’t forget we have quite an active forum and so much more. Faster Than a Speeding Motorcycle, that’s what Total Motorcycle is and so much more.
A big thanks to our readers, the YouTube and Facebook followers and our Patreon Supporters for joining Total Motorcycle for our Slingshot journey so far. Support us for just $1 a month over at Patreon. We don’t sell anything so every dollar counts.
…and for you techie’s, here are some stats on our new Faster Than a Speeding Motorcycle Xeon processor:
|Intel® Xeon® Processor E3-1270 v6 (8M Cache, 3.80 GHz)
|Essentials
|Product Collection
|Intel® Xeon® Processor E3 v6 Family
|Code Name
|Products formerly Kaby Lake
|Vertical Segment
|Server
|Processor Number
|E3-1270V6
|Status
|Launched
|Launch Date
|Q1’17
|Lithography
|14 nm
|Recommended Customer Price
|$328.00 – $339.00
|CPU Specifications
|# of Cores
|4
|# of Threads
|8
|Processor Base Frequency
|3.80 GHz
|Max Turbo Frequency
|4.20 GHz
|Cache
|8 MB Intel® Smart Cache
|Bus Speed
|8 GT/s
|Intel® Turbo Boost Technology 2.0 Frequency‡
|4.20 GHz
|TDP
|72 W
|VID Voltage Range
|0.55V-1.52V
|Supplemental Information
|Embedded Options Available
|No
|Datasheet
|View now
|Memory Specifications
|Max Memory Size (dependent on memory type)
|64 GB
|Memory Types
|DDR4-2400, DDR3L-1866
|Max # of Memory Channels
|2
|Max Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|ECC Memory Supported ‡
|Yes
|Processor Graphics
|Graphics Output
|N/A
|4K Support
|No
|Max Resolution (HDMI)‡
|N/A
|Max Resolution (DP)‡
|N/A
|Max Resolution (eDP – Integrated Flat Panel)‡
|N/A
|Max Resolution (VGA)‡
|N/A
|DirectX* Support
|N/A
|OpenGL* Support
|N/A
|Intel® Quick Sync Video
|No
|Intel® InTru™ 3D Technology
|No
|Intel® Clear Video HD Technology
|No
|Intel® Clear Video Technology
|No
|# of Displays Supported ‡
|0
|Expansion Options
|Scalability
|1S Only
|PCI Express Revision
|3
|PCI Express Configurations ‡
|1×16, 2×8, 1×8+2×4
|Max # of PCI Express Lanes
|16
|Package Specifications
|Sockets Supported
|FCLGA1151
|Max CPU Configuration
|1
|Package Size
|37.5mm x 37.5mm
|Advanced Technologies
|Intel® Optane™ Memory Supported ‡
|Yes
|Intel® Turbo Boost Technology ‡
|2
|Intel vPro® Platform Eligibility ‡
|Yes
|Intel® Hyper-Threading Technology ‡
|Yes
|Intel® Virtualization Technology (VT-x) ‡
|Yes
|Intel® Virtualization Technology for Directed I/O (VT-d) ‡
|Yes
|Intel® VT-x with Extended Page Tables (EPT) ‡
|Yes
|Intel® Transactional Synchronization Extensions
|Yes
|Intel® 64 ‡
|Yes
|Instruction Set
|64-bit
|Instruction Set Extensions
|Intel® SSE4.1, Intel® SSE4.2, Intel® AVX2
|Idle States
|Yes
|Enhanced Intel SpeedStep® Technology
|Yes
|Thermal Monitoring Technologies
|Yes
|Security & Reliability
|Intel® AES New Instructions
|Yes
|Secure Key
|Yes
|Intel® Software Guard Extensions (Intel® SGX)
|Yes with both Intel® SPS and Intel® ME
|Intel® Memory Protection Extensions (Intel® MPX)
|Yes
|Intel® OS Guard
|Yes
|Intel® Trusted Execution Technology ‡
|Yes
|Execute Disable Bit ‡
|Yes
|Intel® Boot Guard
|Yes