December 14, 2020
Total Motorcycle; faster than a speeding motorcycle. More powerful than a locomotive. Able to leap tall buildings in a single bound! Well, maybe not be able to leap buildings but the site is now super fast thanks to our new server! We will be doubling the memory, changing from mechanical hard drives to solid state hard drives and adding a new Xeon processor as well! It’s upgrades across the board! The new server will speed up the site’s loading, page loading, access times, all around great stuff.

Please REPORT IN THIS THREAD if you see anything a miss or have any questions or concerns. Thank you for supporting TMW, your support allows us to keep updated on the back end and keep everything going smoothly and quickly for you! Support us via Patreon, donation or by simply clicking on a few ads a day that interest you, it all makes a difference. :)

Each day we post new 2021 motorcycles and Daily News, plus each Friday we do an Inspiration Friday, and don’t forget we have quite an active forum and so much more. Faster Than a Speeding Motorcycle, that’s what Total Motorcycle is and so much more.

A big thanks to our readers, the YouTube and Facebook followers and our Patreon Supporters for joining Total Motorcycle for our Slingshot journey so far. Support us for just $1 a month over at Patreon. We don’t sell anything so every dollar counts.

 

…and for you techie’s, here are some stats on our new Faster Than a Speeding Motorcycle Xeon processor:

