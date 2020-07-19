FENATI AND LOPEZ SCORE POINTS AS 2020 MOTO3 BEGINS AGAIN AT JEREZ

After pushing into Q2 on Saturday, Romano Fenati launched away from the middle of the third row of the starting grid and immediately settled into the bustling front-running group. He fought for positions in-and-around the top ten for the first half of the race and eventually crossed the finish line to classify 13th for his first championship points of the campaign. Alonso Lopez was further back in the pack and had to serve a ‘Long Lap’ penalty that cost him more time. The young Spaniard fought back well to pass the chequered flag less than two seconds behind his teammate. The team and the rest of the paddock will now stay in the region. Round three – the Gran Premio Red Bull de Andalucía – will take place again at Jerez next weekend. Romano Fenati: “We didn’t meet our expectations today but we will work to make next weekend better. Personally, I will work on my braking and not play too much with the clutch. We need to do a little bit more both on the bike and the rider!” Alonso Lopez: “I’m happy to get points today because it was a very difficult race and I also felt good on the bike: this is important ahead of next weekend. I am competitive at the moment, but I need to improve Friday and the Saturday of the Grand Prix. Thanks to the team.” Max Biaggi, Team Principal: “Not the restart we were hoping for and both riders had a tricky race. Romano started well but could not hold the pace of the others. We have to look at his entry speed into the corners. Alonso improved during the race and got a better feeling. That’s good for the next weekend where we will compete at the same place and in the same conditions. We hope we can make a step forward to be more competitive.” Download images from the 2020 Gran Premio Red Bull de España here. Results – 2020 Moto3 FIM World Championship, Round 2 1. Albert Arenas (KTM) 39:26.256, 2. Ai Ogura Honda +0.340, 3. Tony Arbolino Honda +0.369, 13. Romano Fenati (Husqvarna) +4.157, 14. Alonso Lopez (Husqvarna) +6.086 Championship standings – After round 2 1. Albert Arenas (KTM) 50pts; 2. Ai Ogura (Honda) 36; 3. John McPhee (Honda) 20; 17. Alonso Lopez (Husqvarna) 5; 20. Romano Fenati (Husqvarna) 3