Fifth-Consecutive Win Dominantion AMA Supercross 450SX Championship Seattle

Tomac topped the timesheets early but ultimately qualified third and took the runner-up finish in his heat race. In the main event, the series points leader got off to a flying start to grab the holeshot. He then put in some flying laps to build a comfortable gap up front and ultimately took the checkered flag by an 8.6-second margin. In addition to expanding his points lead, Tomac’s seventh win of the season puts him in a tie for fourth on the all-time win list with 44 victories in the premier class.

After a weekend off, the Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing returns to action on Saturday, April 9, at The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis, Missouri, for Round 13 of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship.