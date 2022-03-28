Impressive performance Round 4 of AMA Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series South Carolina

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Trevor Bollinger secured his first podium finish of the season with an impressive performance at Round 4 of the AMA Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series in Union, South Carolina. He battled dusty conditions to finish third overall, just behind Husqvarna Motorcycles-mounted rider, Jordan Ashburn, who claimed his best finish of the season in second. Additionally, Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Craig DeLong battled through adversity to secure fourth in the XC1 Open Pro class.

After finishing fifth at Big Buck Farm for the season opener, Bollinger came back to the facility ready to improve on his earlier result. Coming through the pits in sixth on lap one, Bollinger went to work powering his FX 350 through the woods. Feeling right at home in the sandy soil, he was able to quickly gain another spot by the second lap and he continued to push for a podium position. By the next lap, he had climbed into third and rode uncontested for the remainder of the race, claiming a season-best finish.

Bollinger said. "Once I made it into third, I was kind of by myself. Those boys got ahead and put like a minute on us and I pretty much managed that gap. I cut it down one time later in the race but I just don't think I had enough to catch Jordan. This podium feels good, it's been a long road to get here from where I was. I've done a lot better than third but I think this tops it all after everything I've been through. Missing a year of racing, you don't realize how much you lose. I'm just thankful to be back where I was. Thanks to everyone who had my back." "It was a good race,"

Teammate Craig DeLong landed just off of the XC1 podium in fourth and scored fifth overall. He ran fourth from the start of the race, inserting himself into the podium battle around the mid-way mark and he diced back-and-forth for the third-place spot early on. He dropped back to fifth around the start of the second hour but he was able to reclaim his position on the next lap, holding strong through the last half of the race to secure his third-straight top-five finish as an XC1 rookie.

DeLong said. "I had a decent start and made my way into third for a bit around the halfway point but I've been sick all week and that sickness kind of caught up with me out there. About two hours in, I started to feel it. I just kind of hung on and did what I could. I came out of here with some solid points and a decent finish, so I'm happy. I'll try to get better and see if we can get back on the box for next race." "Today was a tough day,"

In the WXC class, Husqvarna Motorcycles-mounted rider, Tyla Jones, secured her fourth-straight podium finish with a strong ride in South Carolina. Jones not only scored third in the WXC division but she also claimed an impressive third overall in the morning race.



Next Round: Society Hill, South Carolina – April 10, 2022

Tiger Run GNCC Results



XC1 Open Pro Class

1. Ben Kelley (KTM)

2. Jordan Ashburn (HQV)

3. Trevor Bollinger – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing Team

4. Craig DeLong – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing Team

Overall Championship Standings

1. Ben Kelley, 120 points

2. Jordan Ashburn, 82 points

3. Craig DeLong – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing Team, 70 points

4. Trevor Bollinger – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing Team, 64 points