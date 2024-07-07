Takes charge of the red plate at Saturday’s RedBud National

BUCHANAN, Mich. – Red Bull KTM Factory Racing rider Chase Sexton raced to his second clean sweep of the 2024 AMA Pro Motocross Championship season to take charge of the red plate at Saturday’s RedBud National, joined on the podium by 450MX teammate Aaron Plessinger in delivering a spectacular 1-2 result for the team.

In what is his home race on the schedule and with the team sporting a special look for the 4th of July weekend, Sexton qualified fastest and then went on to win both motos on his KTM 450 SX-F FACTORY EDITION. His Moto 2 winning margin was a commanding 21.179 seconds, which marked his fifth moto victory of the year, and saw him gain a seven-point advantage in the series.

Chase Sexton: “It feels so good, I don’t even know what to say! I have chills right now, this is something special, and the best crowd I’ve seen here at RedBud – they got me through here today. In that second moto, I had such a good flow, and so much fun out there. I just want to thank my whole team and the group of people behind me. Let’s keep this thing going!”

Plessinger’s performance was also impressive this weekend, qualifying in P4 and mirroring that result in Moto 1. With further improvements made between motos, the second encounter saw him charge into P2 behind Sexton, earning his second podium of the year – adding to his third-place result from Hangtown – and he is currently positioned fifth in the standings.

Aaron Plessinger: “This is crazy! I’ve never seen RedBud like this – these fans are unbelievable. After finishing fourth in Moto 1, I had a great start in that second moto and kind of put it on cruise control, but they started catching me for position and I had to kick it up! They were riding good, I just sat in second place there, and the bike was working awesome… We made some changes after the first moto and it was so good. I’ve got to give it up to the whole Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Team, everybody around me, and all the fans out here. I could hear them every lap, it was almost hard to hear my bike or even what gear I was in! It’s unbelievable how much enthusiasm these fans have for the sport, and it makes me so happy to come out here every weekend. We’ll keep charging!”

The 250MX Class saw Tom Vialle lining up as Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s sole representative in the category at RedBud on his KTM 250 SX-F FACTORY EDITION, also qualifying on top of the charts. He made a quick start in the first race and sat in P2 until going down on lap four, but made his way back to third. Vialle fought his way through the top 10 on his way to fourth position in race two, which also resulted in P4 overall, and he remains third in the championship.

Tom Vialle: “I went 3-4 today, which was okay. First moto, I had the holeshot and had a small tip-over, so finished third in the end. Second moto, it was a bad start and I was around 10th or 12th, and I tried to come back, but the track was tough to pass on. I was one of the fastest at the end of the moto, but only made it back to fourth. That was the best I could do today, I have no regrets, and we’re looking forward to next weekend now.”

Next Race: July 13 – Spring Creek, Minnesota

Download photos from the RedBud National HERE

Results 450MX Class – RedBud National

1. Chase Sexton (USA), Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

2. Aaron Plessinger (USA), Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

3. Hunter Lawrence (AUS), Honda

6. Malcolm Stewart (USA), Husqvarna

10. Christian Craig (USA), Husqvarna

Standings 450MX Class 2024 after 6 of 11 rounds

1. Chase Sexton, 260 points

2. Hunter Lawrence, 253

3. Justin Cooper, 212

5. Aaron Plessinger, 202

8. Malcolm Stewart, 164

9. Justin Barcia, 148

10. Christian Craig, 106

Results 250MX Class – RedBud National

1. Chance Hymas (USA), Honda

2. Ty Masterpool (USA), Kawasaki

3. Jo Shimoda (JPN), Honda

4. Tom Vialle (FRA), Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

7. Casey Cochran (USA), Husqvarna

8. Ryder DiFrancesco (USA), GASGAS

17. Pierce Brown (USA), GASGAS

Standings 250MX Class 2024 after 6 of 11 rounds

1. Haiden Deegan, 276 points

2. Chance Hymas, 239

3. Tom Vialle, 233

7. Pierce Brown, 145

10. Ryder DiFrancesco, 120

12. Julien Beaumer, 107

13. Casey Cochran, 102