FIM EWC and Road Racing: BMW M 1000 RR at Spa and on the Isle of Man

Spa-Francorchamps / Isle of Man. June began with a challenging but highly successful double-header for BMW Motorrad Motorsport. Round two of the FIM Endurance World Championship (FIM EWC) took place at Spa-Francorchamps (BEL), while the legendary Tourist Trophy was held on the Isle of Man. The results for the BMW M 1000 RR were second place overall in the FIM EWC for the BMW Motorrad World Endurance Team, pole position and Superstock class victory for the Champion-MRP-Tecmas Team, a Superbike TT win for Davey Todd (GBR), and podium finishes for both Todd and Michael Dunlop (GBR) in the Superstock races on the Isle of Man.

FIM EWC at Spa-Francorchamps.

At the home race, the BMW Motorrad World Endurance Team, led by Team Manager Werner Daemen (BEL) and with riders Markus Reiterberger (GER), Sylvain Guintoli (FRA), and Steven Odendaal (RSA), once again mastered extremely tricky conditions. Over the course of eight hours on the famously demanding ‘Ardennes rollercoaster’, the Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, heavy rain alternated with drying patches. Starting from third on the grid, the trio skillfully navigated the challenges aboard the #37 BMW M 1000 RR, supported by excellent pit work from the team. The reward was second place and the team’s first podium of the season, following a fourth-place finish at the Le Mans (FRA) season opener.

Ilya Mikhalchik (UKR), Kenny Foray (FRA), and David Checa (ESP) once again shared riding duties on the BMW M 1000 RR for the ERC Endurance #6 team, finishing sixth. LRP Poland’s #90 BMW M 1000 RR took 28th place overall and 15th in the EWC class.

In the Superstock category, the #9 BMW M 1000 RR was untouchable. The Champion-MRP-Tecmas Team, with riders Hannes Soomer (EST), Leandro Mercado (ARG), and Jan Bühn (GER), secured pole position on Friday and followed it up with a commanding victory on Saturday. Japanese outfit Team Étoile (#25 BMW M 1000 RR) started from third in class and just missed out on the podium with a fourth-place finish. The Hungarian Endurance Racing Team by Moto Jungle (#713 BMW M 1000 RR) finished 11th in the Superstock category. In the new Production class, team Flying Buffs M3 Racing took fourth place.

Round three of the 2025 FIM EWC, the eight-hour race at Suzuka, Japan, will be held on 3rd August.

Isle of Man Tourist Trophy.

The BMW M 1000 RR once again confirmed its top-tier status in road racing at this year’s Isle of Man TT. The first 1000cc race, the Superbike TT, was held on Monday and ended with a BMW one-two. Davey Todd (GBR) of the 8Ten Racing team added another TT victory to his collection. His closest rival and runner-up after four laps of the Mountain Course was Michael Dunlop (GBR / MD Racing). The two Superstock TT races followed on Tuesday and Friday, with more podiums for the BMW riders: Todd claimed second place in both races, while Dunlop finished third twice.

Anticipation was high for the event’s highlight, the prestigious Senior TT, scheduled to wrap up the event on Saturday. However, initial rain delays were followed by strong and shifting winds, and the organisers ultimately made the call to cancel the race on safety grounds.

Peter Hickman (GBR / 8Ten Racing) had also travelled to the Isle of Man as a top contender on the BMW M 1000 RR, but suffered a heavy crash during Friday’s qualifying. He sustained injuries and was treated at Nobles Hospital but returned to the paddock the next day to support teammate Todd at the races.

Reactions.

Sven Blusch, Head of BMW Motorrad Motorsport: “Our riders, teams, and the BMW M 1000 RR faced some of the sport’s greatest challenges over the past few days – both in the FIM Endurance World Championship and at the Isle of Man – and they rose to the occasion brilliantly. At the Spa 8 Hours, they defied extremely difficult conditions, earning a fantastic second place for the BMW Motorrad World Endurance Team and a Superstock win for Champion-MRP-Tecmas. The Isle of Man TT, the most demanding road race of all, also saw continued success for BMW – a superb one-two with Davey Todd and Michael Dunlop in the Superbike TT, followed by more podiums in the Superstock races. We were all eagerly awaiting the Senior TT, and while its cancellation due to high winds was disappointing, it was unquestionably the right decision. My thanks go to all the riders, teams, and the BMW Motorrad Motorsport crew who made these past days so successful. We also send our best wishes to Peter Hickman for a speedy recovery – we look forward to seeing Hicky back on his BMW M 1000 RR very soon!”

Christian Gonschor, Technical Director BMW Motorrad Motorsport: “As always, Spa was an incredibly intense event. This track often requires riding in wet conditions, and our riders had to perform at the highest level in both practice and the race. Notably, we set by far the fastest lap time in dry conditions, clearly demonstrating the potential of the BMW M 1000 RR. Our riders had great pace. Unfortunately, most of the race was wet with rapidly changing conditions. Tyre choices between slicks, intermediates, and wets were critical – and we always made the right call but in such a competitive field, finding the right pace remains extremely challenging. Congratulations to the winning Honda team – we’re very happy to have scored valuable points with second place. The Superstock victory for Champion-MRP-Tecmas was also a fantastic achievement. This was the first race for the team in this configuration, and though all are experienced, they had never formed a team before. In the Superstock class, the focus is on the base motorcycle, and it’s fantastic that Jan Bühn, Tati Mercado, and our factory rider Hannes Soomer clinched the victory straight away with the BMW M 1000 RR. We also had strong results on the Isle of Man – a win and multiple podiums. Once again, the BMW M 1000 RR proved its strength. It’s a shame Peter Hickman was injured. He also had been showing great form until the crash. We wish him a speedy recovery.”

Markus Reiterberger, BMW Motorrad World Endurance Team: “It was a hard race, especially with these weather conditions, it was not so easy but my teammates and the team did an awesome job, and I also tried my best on and off the track. I think we know where we still can improve but we are happy. It’s our first podium with our new tyres, and we need them especially in these conditions. We are happy that we came through and with P2 we set a good base for our goals in the championship. Now we already fully focus on Suzuka. Thanks to the entire team; I am really delighted that we finished on the podium.”

Sylvain Guintoli, BMW Motorrad World Endurance Team: “At one point, it was really getting serious, there was a lot of water and aquaplaning, especially in the first section and on the back straight. I already said on Friday that it is going to be brutal and it was. We had all sorts of conditions. This second place is good and a strong result for us. We had a really strong pace in the dry, in the wet we were just missing something. Overall, it feels good to be back on the podium.”

Steven Odendaal, BMW Motorrad World Endurance Team: “It’s a solid result. It was easy to make mistakes in those conditions. I think about the championship and even if a second place is not a win we are getting there step by step. Two more to go, and then we will try to get it at the Bol d’Or!”

Hannes Soomer, Champion-MRP-Tecmas: “It was my first time at Spa, and it took me two runs to remember where the track goes as it is so long and quite difficult. After some ups and downs, including a crash for Leandro in qualifying, the race itself was really smooth. The entire team did a faultless job, every rider did three stints and we all were on the pace. The whole team did a fantastic job and that was rewarded with this great victory.”

Davey Todd, 8Ten Racing: “It has been a disappointing end to the TT this year. We finally got some nearly dry conditions but the wind was really bad which made it really hard out there. I am confident that the organisers made the right decision to cancel the Senior TT. That was the best thing to do for safety. We take the positives: I am the only Superbike winner at the TT this year and it makes me even more hungry to come back next year and win the Senior TT.”