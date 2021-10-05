FIM EWC: six-hour race at Most for 2021 finale

Munich. A premiere for the 2021 finale: the Autodrom Most in the Czech Republic is hosting the FIM Endurance World Championship (EWC) for the first time this season. The BMW Motorrad World Endurance Team will be racing there this coming weekend (7th to 9th October) in the fourth and final event of the season, the 6 Hours of Most. Once again, Markus Reiterberger (GER), Ilya Mikhalchik (UKR) and Kenny Foray (FRA) will be in the saddle on the #37 BMW M 1000 RR. Xavi Forés (ESP) can’t particitpate at Most due to the shoulder injury he suffered during free practice for the Bol d’Or at Le Castellet (FRA).

The famous 8 Hours of Suzuka in Japan had originally been scheduled as the season finale, however the Coronavirus situation rendered that impossible, prompting the FIM EWC to move the season finale to Most. It will be appearing there at the weekend, together with the World Touring Car Cup (FIA WTCR). Although Most is a new addition to the FIM EWC calendar, the BMW Motorrad World Endurance Team is familiar with the circuit in the north-west of the Czech Republic from the International German Motorcycle Championship (IDM), in which Mikhalchik recently claimed his third championship title. The BMW Motorrad World Endurance Team has been testing with the #37 M RR at Most ahead of the finale. BMW Motorrad Motorsport also competed there at the start of August in the FIM Superbike World Championship (WorldSBK).

The two qualifying sessions will take place on Thursday 7th October. The race starts on Saturday 9th October at 11:00 CEST. The race was originally scheduled to last eight hours, however it was reduced to six hours due to noise control regulations, and to ensure that the riders would have sufficient daylight. As at every FIM EWC finale, the number of points on offer is increased by 150 %, meaning that the winner scores 45 points and pole position is worth five points.

The BMW Motorrad World Endurance Team secured the third spot on the podium in the first two races of the season at Le Mans (FRA) and Estoril (POR). At race three at Le Castellet, the team was again involved in the battle for the podium but was forced to retire early due to a technical problem. The BMW Motorrad World Endurance Team is heading to the finale in fifth position in the championship standings, 21 points behind second place.

Quotes ahead of the season finale at Most.

Marc Bongers, BMW Motorrad Motorsport Director: “The finale will once again be really exciting with the intense six-hour race at Most. The BMW Motorrad World Endurance Team has done some outstanding work this season and has been one of the teams battling for the world championship title. Retiring due to technical problems at Le Castellet was certainly a setback, but that can always happen in endurance racing – what we saw on more than one occasion at Le Castellet. However, we still have the chance to reach the rostrum in the overall world championship standings. A world championship podium would be just reward for the entire team and for the riders, after all their efforts in this project and I know that they will give their all to round off the season with this success.”

Werner Daemen, Team Manager BMW Motorrad World Endurance Team: “Our objective at Most is pretty simple, we are going to try to win there. We had some really good testing there and I hope that we can turn those test results into race results. Our riders are extremely motivated, the motorbike is perfect. We have all the ingredients to reach the podium and also to aim for the win. We are sorry that Xavi has to miss this race, and we all wish him a speedy recovery.”

Markus Reiterberger: “Our testing at Most was good and we are well set for the final six-hour sprint. I haven’t been back to Most for a long time and I will have to get to the know the circuit again. I like it a lot and I am looking forward to the finale. It will be a real sprint race. We did well during testing, the team has prepared the bike well and I also think that the circuit suits our Dunlop tyres. I hope that the weather is on our side, that we will have another great race weekend and round off the season in a successful way. The team has earned a reward for all the hard work and I hope that we can manage it.”

Ilya Mikhalchik: “I know the Most track well and the BMW M 1000 RR works well on that circuit. So our whole package is good and we are ready. Six hours is like a sprint race and I think that we will have a good fight with the other factory teams. We again want to show our potential, enjoy the race and try to fight for the top again at the final race of the season.”

Kenny Foray: “First of all, I am very sorry for Xavi and whish him a speedy recovery. So I stand in in the last moment, but I am happy to discover a new track and I hope that I can help the team to get a good result in the race and to finish the season on a high.”