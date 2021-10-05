2021 EUROPEAN KTM ADVENTURE RALLY DELIVERS THE GOODS IN GREECE

// 150 participants and KTM staff attended this 4th edition of KTM’s community event

// Participants completed close to 700 km over three days of offroad riding in Greece

// The event welcomed self-navigating adventurers riding alongside guided group riders

// From gravel roads to enduro-style trails, attendees lived a pure READY TO RACE experience

Back to action following its postponement last year, the fourth edition of the European KTM ADVENTURE RALLY provided 150 KTM riders, KTM ambassadors and KTM staff coming from over 20 countries with a READY TO RACE community event that included breath-taking rides in some of the most epic and challenging terrain Greece has to offer.

Rolling out from the event’s basecamp in the beachside town of Nafpaktos, participants were treated with three long and challenging days of riding in changing mountainous terrain. The first day of offroad riding saw attendees head toward the historic destination of Delphi through a series of mountain peaks and valleys. For the second day of riding, participants had to cross the Corinth Canal as they headed towards Kalavryta.

On their way back to Nafpaktos, riders were provided with the option to climb a rocky and somewhat extreme uphill section of a few hundred meters. Challenging as it was, this section quickly became the source of many epic stories with participants trying out their skills on their way to the top. Heading towards the north for offroad day three, participants ventured through a network of forest roads towards the village of Ano Chora.

Guiding the groups of orange bleeders were KTM R&D Street Test Manager and four-time Baja 1000 winner, Quinn Cody, together with six-time Enduro World Champion Giovanni Sala among other KTM ambassadors and KTM staff from Mattighofen, Austria.

A KTM ADVENTURE RALLY is for those who want to fully embrace the KTM READY TO RACE spirit while riding their bikes in incredible surroundings. It’s an opportunity to form lasting friendships and create unforgettable memories with likeminded riders – including KTM ambassadors and employees.